Toro Rosso’s Jody Egginton: “We have been rewarded with the points we deserved”

Jody Egginton, Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Technical Director, said it was fantastic to see Daniil Kvyat and Alexander Albon finish seventh and eighth in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, scoring the team ten points in the process.

Egginton felt that keeping both Kvyat and Albon on track when the safety car was deployed, rather than pit them as some others did ahead of them, enabled the team to keep many tactical options open to them, particularly with the threat of rain overhead.

The rain ultimately failed to materialise beyond anything more than a few spots here and there, but the track position and the pace of the STR14 enabled both Kvyat and Albon to score their best results of the team on Sunday afternoon at the Circuit de Monaco.

“Following a positive Saturday with both cars qualifying inside the top ten, we have been able to finish the job and secure points with both drivers finishing P7 and P8, which is fantastic,” said Egginton.

“With the threat of rain looming in the background, we decided to manage the first stint tyres to keep open as many strategy options as possible. There was a risk of rain, which did not arrive, but we were ready and everything worked out, with the drivers doing a fantastic job to manage the tyres and then push when requested.

“On the operational side the team did a good job today, with solid pit stops and good pit wall communication – we have been rewarded with the points we deserved.”

Egginton remains confident that the team can make further gains with the STR14 so they can further move up the Constructors’ Championship, where they currently sit seventh after the first six races.

“The season is long but the STR14 is responding well to development, so we are confident we can make further gains,” said Egginton.