Vasseur Sure Alfa Romeo ‘Back on Track’ for Monaco after Spanish Grand Prix ‘Blip’

Frédéric Vasseur, the Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Racing, hopes the results and performance levels from the Spanish Grand Prix was just a blip on the Hinwil-based squad’s season, as neither Kimi Räikkönen nor Antonio Giovinazzi were points contenders at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Heading into this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo sit seventh in the Constructors’ Championship after their pointless weekend in Spain, with the Haas F1 Team’s double points haul for Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean seeing them jump ahead of them, albeit by only two points.

Räikkönen scored points in the first four Grand Prix but could only muster a fourteenth place result in Spain, while Giovinazzi is still seeking his first top ten result of his Formula 1 career, having placed sixteenth after finding himself eliminated from Qualifying at the first hurdle just two weeks after making the top ten shootout for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Vasseur admits it is interesting to see the midfield teams struggling to maintain consistency throughout 2019 so far, but after the disappointments of Spain, he hopes Alfa Romeo will battle back and fight once more for top ten results this weekend around the legendary streets of Monaco.

“The tests last week In Barcelona have been promising and I am sure that we’re back on track and going in the right direction again,” said Vasseur. “It’s interesting to see how the teams battling for the midfield positions hardly get any consistency into their performance.

“Each track is a new start – especially getting the tyres to work – and sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong. We have our downward blip behind us and going strong into the Monaco weekend.”