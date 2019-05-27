“Very Good Strategy And Really Great Car” Help Gasly To Season Best Fifth In Monaco

Pierre Gasly scored his best finish since joining Red Bull Racing with fifth place in the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, but the Frenchman says the team “need to keep working” if they are to deliver similar performances in the future.

Gasly qualified fifth in Monaco, his best of the year, but was penalised three grid positions for blocking Romain Grosjean in qualifying. A strategy that included staying out when others ahead made pit-stops behind the safety car afforded Gasly valuable track position and he was able to hold fifth until the finish, setting the race’s fastest lap following a bonus pit-stop in the latter stages.

“It was a really positive day and we can be very pleased with fifth position after starting eighth in Monaco which is a difficult track to recover positions on,” said Gasly.

“We had a very good strategy and a really great car to race. I enjoyed driving such a fast car on a track like this and to be able to push so hard at the end and put in some very quick laps and to finish within ten seconds of the leader after starting eighth.

“I’m really happy and now we need to keep working so we can deliver similar performances in the coming weekends.”

Gasly’s fifth may have been his best position of the season so far, but the Frenchman trails his team-mate Max Verstappen by forty-six points in the drivers’ championship table.