Cal Crutchlow has admitted that he was at fault for his crash at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The LCR Honda rider was chasing down Jack Miller in the closing stages after fighting his way through to fifth. Not only was he within the top five, the Brit was within a second of second spot.

Crutchlow dove down the inside of his former team-mate at turn four. However, he carried too much speed into the corner was went wide. As a result, he went onto the dirty part of the track and crashed.

At the time of the crash, Crutchlow was one of the quickest riders in the race. As he has done several times before, the 33-year-old had managed his tyres perfectly.

After the race, Crutchlow said:

“The crash was completely my own fault. I was trying to pass Jack (Miller) and I locked the rear with the rear brake, one of the problems we have had this weekend on corner entry. There was always a possibility of it doing it if I went in hard on Jack, but I had to try to pass him because there was a chance of a podium, so I went down fighting for it at least.”



“I’m disappointed about that, but we are at least pleased with the pace in the race, because at the point I crashed I was one of the fastest out on track, which hasn’t been the case of late. I found a better feeling and found that I am able to push the bike in certain ways, so we are pleased with what happened up to that point. What I take from the race is we had a great pace today and I hope we can take that to Assen in a couple of weeks’ time.”

What’s Next for Crutchlow?

Today’s result leaves Crutchlow 10th in the championship standings. He is five points behind Pol Espargaro, and a further point behind team-mate, Takaaki Nakagami.

Crutchlow returns to the circuit tomorrow for the one-day test. Round eight of the season is at Assen on 28-30 June 2019.