Kubica looking forward to deceptively ‘simple’ Austria

Williams Racing‘s Robert Kubica has stated he is looking forward to the challenging Red Bull Ring circuit, the Polish driver charecterising it as deceptively “simple“.

Kubica hasn’t competed on the Spielberg circuit since his 2003 Formula 3 Euro Series campaign for Prema when the circuit was still known as the A1 Ring. However, the Pole is under no illusions of the challenge that the 4.138Km circuit presents.

The one-time Grand Prix winner stated, ” I enjoy racing in Austria, it is a short track that looks simple, but it is not. The circuit has a long straight with heavy breaking and short corners.

“The second part of the lap features two left high-speed corners, the last corner is very challenging with a blind entry where you must carry speed.”

The Pole also spoke about the challenge of back-to-back races for teams. However, he insisted that his Williams team are “well prepared” due to the triple-header that this race fell in twelve months ago.

“A back-to-back race is an intense period for teams, but we are well prepared as last year Austria was in the middle of three races in a row,” said Kubica

Finally, Kubica returned to the circuit itself, admitting he gets a “special feeling” returning to Spielberg.

“Overall, it is a nice track to drive especially with its green surroundings. It has a special feeling and I look forward to returning there.”