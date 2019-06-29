Maverick Vinales fights back in free practice two

After Frenchman Fabio Quatararo topped the time sheets in a hectic free practice one, fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales fought back in free practice two ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

In the early stages of the session there was five out of the six manufactures locking out the top five with Ducati, Aprillia, Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki leading the way respectively.

Marc Marquez showed frustration in the direction of Danilo Petrucci early on coming out of the Strubben corner, despite Petrucci being as far over as he could be Marquez made the point of shaking his head as he passed Petrucci, however at a later point coming out of the pits Petrucci gesticulated an apology.

Most of the riders opted to run with what seems to be the preferred tyre for the race with most running hard rear tyre.

Johann Zarco’s woes continued as he fell off at the fast turn 7, the same place that Jorge Lorenzo had fallen in free practice one, luckily the Frenchman is OK amid showing his frustrations.

Valentino Rossi was still struggling to get his Monster Energy Yamaha up the sharp end spending most of the session in fifteenth, and eventually ending up ninth 0.879 seconds off of his team-mate.

With 10 minutes remaining all riders returned to the pits, ready to throw in the soft rear tyres to try and secure themselves in to qualifying two with Saturday looking as though it will be the hottest day of the weekend and the potential for the track to be greasy this session could be the best opportunity to seed themselves.

Andrea Iannone fell off of his Factory Aprillia at turn nine on his final flying lap, but still managed to finish the session in sixth place 0.717 down on the time sheets, showing his best form since joining Aprillia.

Maverick Vinales topped the session with a time of 1:32.638, only 0.011 seconds off of the all time lap record set in 2015 by Valentino Rossi, with the satellite Petronas Yamaha of Fabio Quatararo just 0.180 seconds off.