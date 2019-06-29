Russell Handed Three Place Penalty For Kvyat Incident

George Russell apologised to Daniil Kvyat after blocking him at the end of the first part of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The near miss denied the Russian driver a chance to complete his final flying lap and meant he qualified in eighteenth.

Russell was nineteenth but drops behind Williams Racing team-mate Robert Kubica on the starting grid after receiving a three place grid penalty.

The British driver had been quicker than his Williams team-mate and felt he had put in the best lap the car could achieve.

“It felt like a fairly decent lap.

“We maximised the car, it’s just unfortunate it’s still a bit of a way from where we want to be, but we know our pace at the moment and we just need to make the most of it.”

Russell explains he was warming up his tyres ahead of his final run along with others going into the final couple of corner before he was caught out by the speed of the Scuderia Toro Rosso.

“During my final run I was warming my tyres up and there was a bunch of cars ahead doing the same.

“Daniil was on a flying lap and he closed quicker than expected due to the queue ahead.”

Kvyat was forced to run wide and abandon the lap and Russell apologisedadmitting it is “just one of those things.”

“I tried to stay to the inside but the next thing I knew, he was driving around the outside of the track.

“It is a bit frustrating but just one of those things unfortunately.

“I apologise to Daniil as it was nothing intentional.”