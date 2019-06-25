Seidl heralds McLaren’s ‘best weekend of the season’ in France

McLaren F1‘s Team Principal Andres Seidl has hailed the Woking-based outfits superb form at the French Grand Prix, describing their double points finish as the “best weekend of the season.”

Seidl – who began his tenure at McLaren at last months Spanish Grand Prix – hailed the teams impressive showing at Paul Ricard that saw the British marquee claim a third-row lockout of the grid, as well as a double-points finish.

The German praised the “entire team” as well as singling out the efforts of the drivers who have allowed McLaren to reside fourth in the constructors championship.

Seidl stated, “Congratulations to our entire team, at the track and back home in Woking, plus of course the drivers. It’s been our best weekend of the season and it was encouraging to see our car performing well from the first practice session until the end of the race.”

Seidl continued to declare his satisfaction with McLaren’s fresh-faced driver line up for 2019.

However, he did bemoan the hydraulic issue which afflicted Lando Norris‘ result, dropping him from seventh to tenth on the final lap; prior to a post-race penalty for Daniel Ricciardo promoting the rookie to ninth.

Seidl stated, “Carlos and Lando both did a great job managing the tyres over the distance. It was unfortunate that Lando lost positions on the final lap but he and the engineers did very well to battle through the second half of the race after a hydraulic issue arose affecting gear shifting, braking and steering.”

Moreover, the Team Principal urged McLaren to build upon their successes in France and to “keep pushing flat out” as the Formula 1 circus heads to Austria.

“This gives us good momentum to keep pushing flat out as the pendulum of performance swings between teams from circuit to circuit.”