Brad Binder Signs For RedBull KTM Tech 3 For 2020

After weeks of rumours and speculation, it was finally announced that RedBull KTM Ajo rider Brad Binder will step up to MotoGP next season with RedBull KTM Tech 3. He will replace the struggling Hafizh Syharin. Binder, so far in his Moto2 career, has achieved three victories and eight podiums, with arguably his best performances in his career so far. Particularly with the 2019 KTM Moto2 chassis proving more difficult now than in previous seasons.

Brad Binder is also due to test the Factory RedBull KTM RC16 at Brno Circuit next month alongside the test team of Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio

Brad Binder said “It is incredible to have this opportunity. I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to KTM, Red Bull KTM Tech3, my manager and my family for helping me get to the premier class and to be able to give it a try. It is an amazing feeling right now and a dream come true. When you are growing up then this is what you aim for – to be in the MotoGP class with the best riders in the world with the best bikes – so it is a crazy feeling right now.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director: “To be able to sign Brad Binder for our MotoGP project is an exciting moment because he has been with us for five years already and is one of our world champions. We have a strong story and connection and we’re really happy that it continues. It is clear we all have a big challenge in front of us and we also feel responsible for him to be able to maintain this good path we have together. We also like the fact that Brad has this distinctive riding style that allows him to push a bike and project to the maximum. We feel that he ‘fits’ to us, and we cannot wait to see how he handles and attacks a MotoGP bike. I’m sure he can add some extra and special things because he has done that with every motorcycle he has raced so far and it will be a highlight not only for us but for all MotoGP fans.”

Hervé Poncharal, Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager: “Brad is somebody I have been following since he joined the championship in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and later in the Moto3. I think to have the Miguel Oliveira/Brad Binder line-up reunited with us next year is something that shows the Red Bull KTM organization and path is working. It’s going to be a strong team as I think there will be a great relationship between him and Miguel. Together with Red Bull, KTM and Tech3 there was never any doubt that this is the line-up we wanted to have and I would like to thank KTM for their investment, I would like to thank Red Bull for their support. I would like to give a huge warm welcome to Brad and tell him we are going to follow him even closer during the second part of the Moto2 season. I’m sure he’s going to win some races, maybe fight for the title and we are ready to work with him from the Valencia test.”