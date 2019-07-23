Hockenheimring ‘a Fun Place to go Racing’ – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll makes the trip to the Hockenheimring for this weekend’s German Grand Prix on a circuit where he describes as “a fun place to go racing”.

The Racing Point F1 Team driver had previously raced at this historic track when he was competing in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship in 2015 and 2016. The Canadian claimed his only win of the 2015 campaign at this track before a clean sweep of three race wins out of three on his way to the title the following season.

Stroll’s drive in last year’s race though for Williams Racing ended in retirement with brake issues but remains hopeful that he can put on a show for the fans in Germany.

“Hockenheim is a fun place to go racing. I’ve been there many times in my junior career – especially when I was racing in Formula 3 – so I know the track really well,” Stroll said. “I just like the flow of the lap and it’s a layout that creates close, side-by-side racing.



“These traditional European circuits are some of my favourites. It’s a bit like Silverstone with big grandstands full of fans – it sometimes feels like a football stadium when you’re in the final few corners of the lap. I really enjoy the atmosphere it creates.”

Stroll currently lies fourteenth in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship with six points but only two of those had been picked up in the last six races, which came as a result of a ninth place finish at his home event in Montréal.

The twenty-year old has also failed to make it out of Q1 in the previous fourteen races, so it is a matter of time before the streak comes to a halt, which he thinks can end this weekend.

“We’ve had a tough few races recently and our share of bad luck, but the mood in the team is still upbeat,” Stroll added.

“There’s new stuff coming to the car this weekend so there’s going to be a lot of learning during the practice sessions. This team is very good at developing a car across a season and I’m optimistic we can make some progress this weekend.”