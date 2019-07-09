Kevin Magnussen: “We’ve had some difficult race weekends lately”

Kevin Magnussen admits the race performances recently have been difficult for the Haas F1 Team, with the outfit continuing to struggle with Pirelli’s 2019 specification of tyres.

The Dane has had some good results in Qualifying, particularly in the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago when he took an excellent fifth place, but Sundays have been far more of a struggle, with Magnussen dropping all the way to nineteenth at the Red Bull Ring having finished down in seventeenth in the two preceding races in Canada and France.

Magnussen says as a driver it has been tough, but all he can do is relay information to the engineers and support them as they bid to turn around their season and move up from their ninth place in the Constructors’ Championship heading into the tenth round of the year at Silverstone this weekend.

“We’ve had some difficult race weekends lately,” said Magnussen. “We’ve been struggling for race pace.

“The car is proving to be very good in qualifying, but it’s not working to its optimal performance in the race. That’s what we’re pursuing – race pace – and working hard to find the fix. If we look at the positives, the car is performing well in qualifying spec.

“As a driver it’s tough, as I’m not an engineer. We have a good understanding, but there’s not too much we can do other than be supportive and give constructive feedback. You just have to keep cool and deliver what’s expected from being a driver. You then trust in the team, which I do, to find the solutions.”

Magnussen says Silverstone remains to be one of the best tracks in the world and it would be a shame if this year’s race is the last at the venue. The contract to host the British Grand Prix at the track concludes after this year, with talks still ongoing about an extension.

“Silverstone is definitely one of the best tracks in the world,” said the Dane. “It has extremely high-speed cornering and that’s always where a Formula 1 car really shines with its downforce. It really shows its power. Silverstone is perfect for that.

“I definitely think it needs to stay on the schedule. I’m crossing my fingers that it will. I see the idea of racing on the streets in London –that would be very cool, as well – but I desperately hope they’ll keep the Silverstone race. It’s an iconic race and it’s also just such a phenomenal track to drive.

“I also think it’s great for fans. I’ve watched races there as a spectator and it’s definitely a track where you can get a sense of speed, especially watching at Maggotts and Becketts, as well as Stowe and Copse. It’s just a phenomenal track.”