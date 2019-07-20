KymiRing MotoGP test Schedule Confirmed

The schedule for the first-ever MotoGP test at Finland’s KymiRing has been confirmed.

The two-day test will take place 19/20 August 2019, a week before the British Grand Prix. Six riders will be taking part, representing each premier class manufacturer.

Honda will be represented by Stefan Bradl. The 2010 Moto2 champion recently stepped up to replace the injured Jorge Lorenzo at Repsol Honda.

Meanwhile, reliable test rider Michele Pirro will represent Ducati. Sylvain Guintoli returns to action for Suzuki, with Jonas Folger making his return for Yamaha. Due to illness, Folger lost his spot in the premier class. However, he has since returned to Moto2 with Petronas Yamaha.

Perhaps the happiest rider of all will be Mika Kallio, because he’ll get a first taste of his new home track for KTM. Bradley Smith completes the KymiRing line-up for Aprilia.

As an added bonus for Finland, local racers will also get the chance to test the track. This line-up includes Niki Tuuli, winner of the first MotoE race.

Track time will be from 10:00 to 17:00 local time. The test takes place following a successful inspection by MotoGP officials earlier this month.

The KymiRing is likely to appear on the 2020 MotoGP calendar.