Peter Hickman to stand in for Markus Reiterberger at Donington Park

Isle of Man TT lap record holder Peter Hickman will make his World Superbike debut this weekend standing in for Markus Reiterberger with the BMW Motorrad World Superbike Team.

Reiterberger has contracted a severe viral infection ahead of this weekends British round of the world championship at Donington Park.

Peter Hickman who riders for the Smiths BMW team in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship has made incredible progress on the brand new S1000RR machine and is currently sitting eighth in the championship.

During the British Superbike triple header at Donington in May, Hickman managed a best result of sixth place and collecting a good haul of points across all three races.

He wont be the only British Superbike rider in the paddock as Tarran Mackenzie is on stand-by for Michael Van Der Mark who has been declared fit for Free Practice 1, however should the Dutch rider feel he is unable to ride and withdraws from the weekend Tarran Mackenzie will take over the ride.