PREVIEW: 2019 Moto3 – Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix – 2 points separate Dalla Porta and Canet, no room for error.

Moto3 is back in action this weekend, the greatest show on earth is heading to the Monster Energy Czech Grand Prix at the Automotodrom Brno. The season so far has not disappointed, we have witnessed 14 different riders on the podium and remarkably 8 out of 9 rounds so far has seen a different winner on the top step.

History in the making

New records have been made and old ones have been broken, the first round in Qatar saw Kaito Toba become the First Japanese rider to win in the lightweight class since Tomoyoshi Koyama in 2007 in the then 125cc class at the Catalunya circuit. However, the 18-year-old who hails from Fukuoka is the first-ever Japanese rider to win in its current iteration, Moto3.

Kaito Toba – Honda Team Asia (MotoGP.com)

Title Fight – 2 point lead – No more mistakes

The last round at the Sachsenring swung the lead in Lorenzo Dalla Porta’s favour, who has been consistent and finished on every podium since the French GP except his retirement at the Catalunya race due to mechanical issues. The Leopard Racing Team rider holds a delicate lead over Aron Canet with just 2 points between the Italian and the Spaniard.

The Sterilgard Max Racing Team man is not to taken lightly as impressively we have seen Canet on the podium 6 out of 9 rounds but has been let down by 7th and 12th place finishes. The Spanish rider will have to hope that those kind of blips in performance are a rarity going forward if he wishes to fight for that coveted Moto3 title. However, Canet has good form at Brno with 2 podiums in the last two years, definitely, one to watch this weekend

Aron Canet – Sterilgard Max Racing (MotoGP.com)

Challengers

Moto3 Brno 2016 winner, John McPhee will hope history repeats itself this weekend and that he can repeat his 2019 French GP winning performance in order to close the gap between himself and 3rd placed Niccolo Antonelli who sits on 87 points. The SIC58 Squadra Corse rider will be watching the top two riders, ready to capitalise if they make a mistake in order to enter the title foray. Tony Arbolino has been impressive with 2 wins in the Italian and Dutch GP rounds, the VNE Snipers man is one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Wildcards – Twin Brother means Double Trouble

Deniz Öncü twin brother of Can Öncü who is the youngest-ever GP winner will be keen to make an impact like his twin brother. He will be featuring in this weeks race weekend as a wildcard alongside MotoGP Rookies Cup rider Yuki Kunii. Filip Salac who is a local will be looking for the home advantage in front of his home crowd, he will be desperate to make it memorable for the Czech MotoGP fans.

Can Öncü – Red Bull KTM AJO – MotoGP.com

BT Sport will show UK TV coverage from Free Practice on Friday to Sundays Race