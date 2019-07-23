Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “There is more potential to come from the RP19”

Otmar Szafnauer believes there is a lot more to come from the Racing Point F1 Team in 2019, with the current potential of the car not being fully realised in Qualifying or race conditions

Neither Lance Stroll nor Sergio Pérez have scored points in any of the past three Grand Prix, with the latter now having gone six races since his last finish inside the top ten, which came in April’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Szafnauer, the Team Principal and CEO of the Silverstone-based outfit, says they have missed opportunities to score points in 2019, with misfortune sometimes being mixed in with poor form.

One such example was at their home race two weeks ago where Pérez was forced to pit for a second time after striking the back of Nico Hülkenberg’s Renault F1 Team car as they battled for the minor points places at Silverstone.

“At the half-way point of the season we certainly believe there is more potential to come from the RP19,” says Szafnauer. “With an incredibly close middle of the grid, there will be some weekends that play more to our strengths and it’s important that we capitalise on those.

“Silverstone was a missed opportunity to score points and a number of factors counted against us, combined with some bad luck too.”

This weekend’s German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring sees further aerodynamic updates being brought to the track, with Racing Point aiming to move up the ladder in the Constructors’ Championship, sitting as they do seventh after the first ten Grand Prix.

“This weekend sees the arrival of some aero development items as we continue our push to bring performance to the track,” added Szafnauer.

“We will use Friday for testing to hopefully unlock more speed from the car.”