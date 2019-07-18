Renault’s Abiteboul – Overall we can be satisfied with British GP result

Renault F1 Team‘s Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul has said that “overall we can be satisfied with today’s result” at the British Grand Prix on Sunday after both cars finished in the points.

Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hülkenberg finished in seventh and tenth positions respectively, the same positions from which they had started the race.

Although happy with the team’s performance, Abiteboul said they were still lessons to be learnt ahead of the next race of the season at the Hockenheimring.

“Overall we can be satisfied with today’s result of having both cars inside the top ten.

“However, we know that higher finishing positions were possible. Firstly, with Daniel, without the intervention of the Safety Car, but our reaction to pit him was the right one after a perfect execution of an undercut earlier in the race.”

He added that Ricciardo deserves a lot of praise for managing to clinch the final point.

“Secondly, while Nico drove an excellent race to make the Hards last to the end, we could have stopped him earlier as he ran out of tyres before Daniel. He still deserves a lot of credit for taking the final point in adverse circumstances.

Abiteboul concluded that they had produced better performances in previous races, and so they would turn their focus to ensuring that they were consistently competitive.

“But overall, at a power dominated track, in qualifying like in race, our competitiveness level has been stronger, even if the areas of weakness are still here and will be our focus for the coming weeks.” he said.