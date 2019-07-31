Sainz Jr. pushing to end first half of the season on a high

Carlos Sainz Jr. has stated that he is determined to end the first half of the season on a high at the Hungaroring – continuing the strong start of the season for the McLaren F1 Team.

The Spaniard currently resides seventh in the World Championship on forty-eight points, only two points shy of what Fernando Alonso managed throughout the 2018 season in the MCL33 as McLaren’s fortunes have strengthened dramatically over the past six months.

Sainz Jr. has arguably been the main benefactor of the this, leaving him on a streak of four top-eight results in a row as the Formula 1 fraternity heads towards the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

This run of form is not one the son of the two-time World Rally Champion aims to relinquish, with his sights set firmly upon continuing his form this weekend.

“I’ve prepared well for the race and my target is to keep scoring as many points as possible for the team. I’ve been in the points at the last three races there, so I hope to keep the stats on my side,” said Sainz Jr.

“This is our final push before a well-deserved summer break for the whole team, and I’m hoping to finish the first half of the season on a high,” the Spaniard continued.

Sainz Jr. also reflected upon a technical Hungaroring circuit, describing it as an “interesting challenge” due to the precision required to master the circuit.

Sainz stated, “I’m looking forward to heading to Hungary and getting back into the car, especially after a good result in Germany. The Hungaroring is an interesting challenge to prepare for, as the track is very technical and requires precision and commitment all the way through.”