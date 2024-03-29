2024 Morocco Desert Challenge focused on “fun, safety, and 200% adrenaline”

The Morocco Desert Challenge returns for a ninth edition from 11 to 20 April, and organisers hope it will be both an exciting and safe adventure following tragic events that overshadowed the 2023 race.

After co-driver Laurent Lichtleuchter and rider Bram van der Wouden died during the 2023 MDC, the former in a fiery accident when his side-by-side was hit by another car and the latter from heat stroke, the 2024 edition has increased measures to ensure competitor safety. All registrants are required to pass a cardiac evaluation within the past year, while riders must wear an airbag vest and undergo medical tests while refuelling during each stage. The Malle Moto class for riders competing without teams, which van der Wouden was in, has been dropped. To mitigate the risk of another crash like Lichtleuchter’s, side-by-side vehicles are now limited to a top speed of 135 km/h.

Although the entry list has been capped at 200 from the usual 300, the race still expects to see roughly 850 to 900 people in the bivouac. Race days will start earlier than usual at 7 AM, which gives teams more time to work on their vehicles in the evening and for rally officials to check on the course.

To reflect these new policies, MDC general director Gert Duson told The Checkered Flag that the race’s goals for 2024 are to promote “fun, safety, and 200% adrenaline.”

155 teams across six categories are signed up, with fifty-three SSVs leading the fray ahead of forty-four cars, thirty-five bikes, and nine trucks. The other sixteen are in the non-competitive Raid classes, which run on an adjacent route from the Rally side.

Duson anticipates the SSV battle to be South Racing Can-Am versus everyone else. One of the top teams in the World Rally-Raid Championship, South will be facing a litany of drivers ranging from Dakar Rally Truck competitors Mitchel van den Brink and Gert Huzink, the husband-and-wife duo of Erik and Anja Van Loon, and W2RC SSV regular Enrico Gaspari. Fernando Álvarez, who finished third in the 2023 FIA European Baja Cup, will spearhead South’s effort. Van den Brink, who finished third in Truck at the Dakar Rally in January, is the defending SSV winner.

Mathieu Serradori headlines the Cars after holding off an onslaught of MD Rallye Sport Optimuses to win the 2023 race in his Century CR6-T. Now upgrading to the CR7, he renews his rivalry with MD racers like runner-up Simon Vitse. The Toyota Hilux, a W2RC powerhouse, also hopes to spoil the party as well as Red-Lined Motorsport’s Nissan VK line.

With Victor Versteijnen not defending his Truck crown, Igor Bouwens hopes to break through in 2024 on that side after finishing second.

A month after setting the altitude world record on a motorcycle, Pol Tarrés is one of the top names among the MDC’s Bike entrants. He finished third in 2023 behind Dakar racers and Sherco factory riders Lorenzo Santolino and Rui Gonçalves, neither of whom return for 2024. With Sherco out of the picture, Yamaha hopes to lead the way with Tarrés, Rodney Faggotter (fourth in 2023), and Stephane Poulet. Yamaha is also contributing heavily to the Bike Raid side with all but one of six riders participating in the Ténéré Spirit Experience.

Amine Echiguer, who won the Carta Rallye in Morocco in February, hopes to challenge the Yamahas.

Although not part of the W2RC or other international championships beyond the domestic series, the Morocco Desert Challenge is a recognised event by the FIA via the Fédération Royale Marocaine des Sports, which allows FIA members to take part without consequence even if the race is not overseen by the sanctioning body. Many competitors use the MDC as additional practice for the Dakar Rally, which takes place in the desert-heavy Saudi Arabia, without having to enter the W2RC.

Administrative checks will begin on 11 April at Place Al Amal in Agadir and run for two days before racing commences on 13 April. The rally will head from “sea to sea”, beginning along the Atlantic coast before concluding after eight stages by the Mediterranean in Saïdia, covering roughly 1,959 kilometres in Selective Sections.

2024 Morocco Desert Challenge route

Stage Start Finish Selective Sections Road Sections Date 1 Agadir Plage Blanche 85 km 282 km 13 April 2 Plage Blanche Tadachacht/Assa 363 km 66 km 14 April 3 Tadachacht/Assa Tissint 361 km 0 km 15 April 4 Tissint Tazzarine 261 km 108 km 16 April 5 Tazzarine Merzouga 261 km 0 km 17 April 6 Merzouga Merzouga 205 km 0 km 18 April 7 Merzouga Borj de Bel Fraïssat 310 km 140 km 19 April 8 Borj de Bel Fraïssat Ain Bni Mathar 113 km 166 km 20 April

Entry list

Bikes and Quads

Number Rider Team Vehicle 101 Rodney Faggotter Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha Ténéré 700 102 Matthew Roach Desert Rose Racing KTM 500 EXC-F 103 Richard Dors Desert Rose Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 104 Hugo Raes Raids Aventure et Sport Husqvarna FE 450 105 Lucas Raes Raids Aventure et Sport KTM 450 EXC-F 106 Giorgio Papa Jazz Tech Off-Road KTM 450 EXC 108 Amaury Baratin Horizon Moto 95 KTM 450 Rally 109 Fernando Moctezuma Nomadas Adventure KTM 450 Rally 110 Attilio Fert France Road Book KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 111 Benjamin Bourdariat RS Concept KTM 450 EXC-F 112 Amine Echiguer Maroc FRMM KTM 450 EXC-F 113 Pol Tarrés Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha XTZ690D 114 Jason Adams Nomadas Adventure BMW 850 Rallye 115 Dennis Mildenberger Nomadas Adventure KTM 450 Rally 116 Bertrand Gavard RS Concept Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 117 Marek Lój Perfectmoto.pl Yamaha Raptor 118 Xavier Cailhol Rev2Gos KTM 450 EXC 119 Clement Artaud France Road Book KTM 450 Factory 120 Pierpaolo Vivaldi Jazz Tech Off-Road GasGas RX 450F Replica 121 Valentin Sertilhanges Horizon Moto 95 KTM 450 RALLY 122 Stephane Poulet Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team Yamaha XTZ690D 123 Erik Orlanzzini Nomadas Adventure KTM 124 Fraser Woolley Desert Rose Racing KTM 500 EXC-F 125 Chris Walker Desert Rose Racing Beta RR 4T 480 126 Nemo Hvengaard Max Hunt Racing Husqvarna 450 Factory Replica 127 Guillaume Jaunin Nomade Racing GasGas RX 450 F Replica 128 Jason Lan Desert Rose Racing Beta 480 RR 129 Yunus Sahin Evasioni Rally Raid Services Fantic XEF Rally 450 130 John Rowley Desert Rose Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 131 Henrik Haldorf Halkaer Max Hunt Racing Husqvarna FE 450 132 Eric Coulaud Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 134 Patrick Heffron Desert Rose Racing Beta RR 4T 480 135 Oscar Skovgaard Soerensen Max Hunt Racing Husqvarna FE 450 136 Deniz Algun Evasioni Rally Raid Services Husquvarna FE 501 138 Pierrick Babin RS Concept KTM 450

SSVs

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 201 Mitchel van den Brink Bart van Heun QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 202 Gert Huzink Rob Buursen QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 203 Fernando Álvarez Xavier Panseri South Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 204 Erik Van Loon Sébastien Delaunay Van Loon Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 205 Marc Lauwers Wout Lauwers Art of Speed ML Can-Am Maverick X3 206 Stephane Zosso Caroline Zosso ZZ Kustom racing Can-Am Maverick X3 207 Carlos Vento Carlos Ruiz Patriot Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 208 Kees Box Renee Box QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 209 Godfried Lintjens Henk Schnackers De Lint Can-Am Maverick X3 210 Gert-Jan van der Valk Branco de Lange Arcane Racing Arcane T3 211 Ruud Vollebregt Milou Vollebregt QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 212 Anja Van Loon Wouter de Graaff Van Loon Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 214 Enrico Gaspari Aku Facundo Jaton R Team/TH Trucks Polaris RZR Pro R 215 Rene Van Eerd Joel Ebbers Van Eerd Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 216 Floor Meijer Rudolf Meijer QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 217 Pascal Seite Bernard Nanchen ZZ Kustom Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 218 Davy Lenaerts Koen Slegers Art of Speed SL Motorsport Can-Am Maverick X3 219 Roger Grouwels Sander Derikx QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 220 Patrick Becquart Ghislain Becquart Mercier Racing 2024 Can-Am Maverick X3 221 Janus van Kasteren Sr. Thijs Heezen Sr. Boss Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 222 Gerrit Meijer Nico Gründmann QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 223 Dario De Lorenzo Aldo De Lorenzo Furistradaitalia 0039 Polaris Pro R 224 Grzegorz Brochocki Grzegorz Komar Overlimit Can-Am Maverick X3 225 Felipe Fernandez Jonathan Lurquin One-Raid Can-Am Maverick X3 226 Bert Van Druten Patric Brinkman QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 227 Gregory Pichon Paul Pichon Mercier Racing 2024 Can-Am Maverick X3 228 Thijs Heezen Jr. Sam Van Kemenade Van Eerd Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 229 Stanislaw Kopczyk Artur Janda Perfectmoto.pl Can-Am Maverick X3 230 Willem Meijer Corné Christianen QFF Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 231 Henri van Steenbergen Daan van Ooijen Oryx Rallysport GPR Sport Oryx GPR22 232 Josep Rojas Almuzara Joan Rubi Montserrat Buggy Masters Can-Am Maverick X3 233 Artur Brzozowski Maciej Albinowski Perfectmoto.pl Can-Am Maverick X3 234 Adam Kus Marcin Pasek Akpol Recykling GRally OT3 235 Jori Panhuijzen Tom Panhuijzen Green Team Can-Am Maverick X3 236 Daniel Kersbergen Simon van der Heden Orange Bull GPR Sport Oryx GPR22 237 Peter Goossens Geoffroy Noel de Burlin Art of Speed ML Can-Am Maverick X3 238 Patrick Hillewaere Wim Vanmassenhove Art of Speed ML Can-Am Maverick X3 239 Hans den Ouden Dirk Goris Echt hé Can-Am Maverick X3 240 Rine Streppel Albert Kraai Arcane Racing Arcane T3 241 Jeroen van Kasteren Rik Vaessen Boss Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 242 Nick van Geloven Max Van Empel Racing team Strong Can-Am Maverick X3 243 Harrie Van Empel Stefan Van Ras De Run Trading Can-Am Maverick X3 244 Igor Klaja Łukasz Łaskawiec Perfectmoto.pl Can-Am Maverick X3 245 Richard Aczel Allan Harryman Arcane Racing Arcane T3 246 Stefano Bosio Paolo Sala Jazz Tech Team Polaris RZR Pro 247 Lenka Hlavata Nikola Verbicova Heels on Wheels Can-Am Maverick X3 248 Paolo Scalzotto Roberto Zattera Jazz Tech Team Polaris RZR Pro 249 Arno van Lieshout Duco Tollenaar Rally Team Oudewater Can-Am Maverick X3 250 Jose Maria Cami Matesanz Cristian Cami Matesanz Scuderia Actahotels Can-Am Maverick X3 251 Stefan Slootjes Sam Slootjes Slootjes Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 252 Wastl Bayer Stefan Henken utvparts.de Southracing T3 Widespec 253 Felix Plaza Mario Plaza Bemar Can-Am Maverick X3 254 Bastien Paquereau Benjamin Salah Human Sport Can-Am Maverick X3

Cars and Buggies

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 301 Mathieu Serradori Loïc Minaudier Serradori Racing Team Century CR7 302 Simon Vitse Frederic Lefebvre MD Rallye Sport MD Optimus 303 Vincent Thijs Tom De Leeuw RT Offroad Toyota Hilux Overdrive 304 Mike van Eikeren Marcel Snijders MP Rallysport Century CR6 305 Ronald van Loon Erik Lemmen Oase Motorsport Red-Lined VK 306 Herve Toscano Christophe Crespo MD Rallye Sport MD Optimus 307 Maik Willems Robert van Pelt MP Rallysport Toyota Hilux Overdrive 308 Erwin Imschoot Olivier Imschoot IMS racing MD Optimus 309 Pedro De Uriarte Eduardo Vanzzini Mexico – Pedro Ford Overdrive 310 Rik Van den Brink Gydo Heimans SRT Century CR6-T 311 Vincent Vroninks Dave Berghmans Desert Foxx Red-Lined VK56 312 Christian Femont Christophe Van Dessel Desert Foxx MD Optimus EVO 5 314 Anne Schol Didier Dhondt Mexico Ford Cruiser 315 David Gerard Pascal Delacour Les fous du volant MD Optimus 316 Jan De Vos David Jansen Desert Foxx Red-Lined VK56 317 Antoine Galland Estelle Kazmierczak Off Road Concept Century CR6 318 Agostino Rizzardi Umberto Fiori Countrysideways Porsche 911 Carrera 319 Imre Varga Jozsef Toma Varga Racing Team Toyota Hilux Overdrive 320 Jos Bijnens Patrick Bijnens Bijnens Toyota Hilux 321 Hugues Moilet Mayeul Barbet Off Road Concept MD Optimus 322 Gregg Docx Jurgen Van den Brande Geolock Red-Lined VK50 323 Simon Tacx Mark Laan MP Rallysport Toyota Hilux Overdrive 324 Thierry Bunel Gourdy Antony Pes ST Racing Fouquet WB11Z5 325 Paul van Boekel Eddy Bens B&B Rallyteam Toyota Land Cruiser 100 326 Lieven De Brabant Lucke De Brabant De Brabant Rally Team Bowler Bulldog 327 Thierry Porte Jerome Doudard MD Rallye Sport MD Optimus 328 Ernst Amort Adolf Ruhaltinger Pircher Williams Land Rover Tomcat 329 Raf Van der Steen Kris Van der Steen Garage Robert Ranst Nissan Navara 330 Bart De Paepe Frank De Doncker Windox Racing Volkswagen Taro 331 Johan Jongen Bart Mignolet Desert Foxx Bowler Bulldog 332 Andrew Wicklow Kirsty Wicklow Peake Motorsport Toyota Hilux 333 Hartger Van loon Erik Van der zijden BLP Rally Bowler Bulldog 334 Holly Wicklow Dannielle Scarr Peake Motorsport Land Rover Defender 336 Sam Heyvaert Krzysztof Zolty Desert Foxx Red-Lined VK56 337 Gerard van lieshout Arno Van Bakel T4F Rallyteam Toyota Land Cruiser 200 338 Diego Delespaux Julie Verdaguer Dunbee by GRallyTeam Volkswagen TDI DB2 339 Marcel van de Kamp Arjen van Asselt Hamer Rally Team Rally Raid UK Desert Warrior 340 Hervé Quinet Marie-Laure Quinet Les Clérimois Auto Sport Barbry Factory Némésis V8 341 Nicolas Delencre François Béguin Dunbee by GRallyTeam Volkswagen TDI DB2 342 Evangelos Bersis Exarchos Konstantinos R Team / TH Trucks Mitsubishi Pajero 343 Aran Sol Carlos Santaolalla Factory Tub Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ95 344 Jerome Cambier Alain Brousse MD Rallye Sport MD Optimus 345 Luciano Andreetto Filippo Andreetto R Team / TH Trucks Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution 346 Wietse Tates Piet van Maris Kort door de bocht Bowler Wildcat

Trucks

Number Driver Co-Driver Mechanic Team Vehicle 501 Igor Bouwens Syndiely Wade Ulrich Boerboom Gregoor Racing IVECO T-Way 502 Eimbert Timmermans Marcel Blankestijn Koen Hendriks Ex-Dakar DAF 75 503 Claudio Bellina Andrea Bellina Ettore Vitali MM Technology IVECO Torpedo 504 Paul Verheyden Kurt Keysers Bjorn Burgelman Ex-Dakar DAF CF 505 Egbert Wingens Marije van Ettekoven Marijn Beekmans DDW Rallyteam IVECO Torpedo 506 Steve Ingels Arthur Ingels Victor Ingels RR Belgica MAN 480 TGA 507 Giso Verschoor Pascal de Baar Alfred Sturm Van Dongen Rally Sport Renault K520 508 Fons Jans Hans Heerema Renaldo Schrave Hamer Rally Team DAF FAV 75 509 Mike Panhuijzen Bert Van Loon Pieter Kuypers Green Team MAN TGA

Raid classes

Bikes

Number Rider Team Bike 451 Christophe Edouin Ténéré Spirit Experience Yamaha XTZ690 452 Laurent Edouin Ténéré Spirit Experience Yamaha XTZ690D 453 Marc Girardin Ténéré Spirit Experience Yamaha XTZ690D-B 454 Alexandre Gomes Ténéré Spirit Experience Yamaha XTZ690D-B 455 Franck Mutin Ténéré Spirit Experience Yamaha XTZ690 456 Herve Brice Patator KTM 350 EXC F

