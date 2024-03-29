2024 Morocco Desert Challenge focused on “fun, safety, and 200% adrenaline”

The Morocco Desert Challenge returns for a ninth edition from 11 to 20 April, and organisers hope it will be both an exciting and safe adventure following tragic events that overshadowed the 2023 race.
After co-driver Laurent Lichtleuchter and rider Bram van der Wouden died during the 2023 MDC, the former in a fiery accident when his side-by-side was hit by another car and the latter from heat stroke, the 2024 edition has increased measures to ensure competitor safety. All registrants are required to pass a cardiac evaluation within the past year, while riders must wear an airbag vest and undergo medical tests while refuelling during each stage. The Malle Moto class for riders competing without teams, which van der Wouden was in, has been dropped. To mitigate the risk of another crash like Lichtleuchter’s, side-by-side vehicles are now limited to a top speed of 135 km/h.
Although the entry list has been capped at 200 from the usual 300, the race still expects to see roughly 850 to 900 people in the bivouac. Race days will start earlier than usual at 7 AM, which gives teams more time to work on their vehicles in the evening and for rally officials to check on the course.
To reflect these new policies, MDC general director Gert Duson told The Checkered Flag that the race’s goals for 2024 are to promote “fun, safety, and 200% adrenaline.”
155 teams across six categories are signed up, with fifty-three SSVs leading the fray ahead of forty-four cars, thirty-five bikes, and nine trucks. The other sixteen are in the non-competitive Raid classes, which run on an adjacent route from the Rally side.
Duson anticipates the SSV battle to be South Racing Can-Am versus everyone else. One of the top teams in the World Rally-Raid Championship, South will be facing a litany of drivers ranging from Dakar Rally Truck competitors Mitchel van den Brink and Gert Huzink, the husband-and-wife duo of Erik and Anja Van Loon, and W2RC SSV regular Enrico Gaspari. Fernando Álvarez, who finished third in the 2023 FIA European Baja Cup, will spearhead South’s effort. Van den Brink, who finished third in Truck at the Dakar Rally in January, is the defending SSV winner.
Mathieu Serradori headlines the Cars after holding off an onslaught of MD Rallye Sport Optimuses to win the 2023 race in his Century CR6-T. Now upgrading to the CR7, he renews his rivalry with MD racers like runner-up Simon Vitse. The Toyota Hilux, a W2RC powerhouse, also hopes to spoil the party as well as Red-Lined Motorsport’s Nissan VK line.
With Victor Versteijnen not defending his Truck crown, Igor Bouwens hopes to break through in 2024 on that side after finishing second.
A month after setting the altitude world record on a motorcycle, Pol Tarrés is one of the top names among the MDC’s Bike entrants. He finished third in 2023 behind Dakar racers and Sherco factory riders Lorenzo Santolino and Rui Gonçalves, neither of whom return for 2024. With Sherco out of the picture, Yamaha hopes to lead the way with Tarrés, Rodney Faggotter (fourth in 2023), and Stephane Poulet. Yamaha is also contributing heavily to the Bike Raid side with all but one of six riders participating in the Ténéré Spirit Experience.
Amine Echiguer, who won the Carta Rallye in Morocco in February, hopes to challenge the Yamahas.
Although not part of the W2RC or other international championships beyond the domestic series, the Morocco Desert Challenge is a recognised event by the FIA via the Fédération Royale Marocaine des Sports, which allows FIA members to take part without consequence even if the race is not overseen by the sanctioning body. Many competitors use the MDC as additional practice for the Dakar Rally, which takes place in the desert-heavy Saudi Arabia, without having to enter the W2RC.
Administrative checks will begin on 11 April at Place Al Amal in Agadir and run for two days before racing commences on 13 April. The rally will head from “sea to sea”, beginning along the Atlantic coast before concluding after eight stages by the Mediterranean in Saïdia, covering roughly 1,959 kilometres in Selective Sections.
2024 Morocco Desert Challenge route
|Stage
|Start
|Finish
|Selective Sections
|Road Sections
|Date
|1
|Agadir
|Plage Blanche
|85 km
|282 km
|13 April
|2
|Plage Blanche
|Tadachacht/Assa
|363 km
|66 km
|14 April
|3
|Tadachacht/Assa
|Tissint
|361 km
|0 km
|15 April
|4
|Tissint
|Tazzarine
|261 km
|108 km
|16 April
|5
|Tazzarine
|Merzouga
|261 km
|0 km
|17 April
|6
|Merzouga
|Merzouga
|205 km
|0 km
|18 April
|7
|Merzouga
|Borj de Bel Fraïssat
|310 km
|140 km
|19 April
|8
|Borj de Bel Fraïssat
|Ain Bni Mathar
|113 km
|166 km
|20 April
Entry list
Bikes and Quads
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Vehicle
|101
|Rodney Faggotter
|Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team
|Yamaha Ténéré 700
|102
|Matthew Roach
|Desert Rose Racing
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|103
|Richard Dors
|Desert Rose Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|104
|Hugo Raes
|Raids Aventure et Sport
|Husqvarna FE 450
|105
|Lucas Raes
|Raids Aventure et Sport
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|106
|Giorgio Papa
|Jazz Tech Off-Road
|KTM 450 EXC
|108
|Amaury Baratin
|Horizon Moto 95
|KTM 450 Rally
|109
|Fernando Moctezuma
|Nomadas Adventure
|KTM 450 Rally
|110
|Attilio Fert
|France Road Book
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|111
|Benjamin Bourdariat
|RS Concept
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|112
|Amine Echiguer
|Maroc FRMM
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|113
|Pol Tarrés
|Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team
|Yamaha XTZ690D
|114
|Jason Adams
|Nomadas Adventure
|BMW 850 Rallye
|115
|Dennis Mildenberger
|Nomadas Adventure
|KTM 450 Rally
|116
|Bertrand Gavard
|RS Concept
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica
|117
|Marek Lój
|Perfectmoto.pl
|Yamaha Raptor
|118
|Xavier Cailhol
|Rev2Gos
|KTM 450 EXC
|119
|Clement Artaud
|France Road Book
|KTM 450 Factory
|120
|Pierpaolo Vivaldi
|Jazz Tech Off-Road
|GasGas RX 450F Replica
|121
|Valentin Sertilhanges
|Horizon Moto 95
|KTM 450 RALLY
|122
|Stephane Poulet
|Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team
|Yamaha XTZ690D
|123
|Erik Orlanzzini
|Nomadas Adventure
|KTM
|124
|Fraser Woolley
|Desert Rose Racing
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|125
|Chris Walker
|Desert Rose Racing
|Beta RR 4T 480
|126
|Nemo Hvengaard
|Max Hunt Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Factory Replica
|127
|Guillaume Jaunin
|Nomade Racing
|GasGas RX 450 F Replica
|128
|Jason Lan
|Desert Rose Racing
|Beta 480 RR
|129
|Yunus Sahin
|Evasioni Rally Raid Services
|Fantic XEF Rally 450
|130
|John Rowley
|Desert Rose Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
|131
|Henrik Haldorf Halkaer
|Max Hunt Racing
|Husqvarna FE 450
|132
|Eric Coulaud
|Nomade Racing
|KTM 450 Rally
|134
|Patrick Heffron
|Desert Rose Racing
|Beta RR 4T 480
|135
|Oscar Skovgaard Soerensen
|Max Hunt Racing
|Husqvarna FE 450
|136
|Deniz Algun
|Evasioni Rally Raid Services
|Husquvarna FE 501
|138
|Pierrick Babin
|RS Concept
|KTM 450
SSVs
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|201
|Mitchel van den Brink
|Bart van Heun
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|202
|Gert Huzink
|Rob Buursen
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|203
|Fernando Álvarez
|Xavier Panseri
|South Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|204
|Erik Van Loon
|Sébastien Delaunay
|Van Loon Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|205
|Marc Lauwers
|Wout Lauwers
|Art of Speed ML
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|206
|Stephane Zosso
|Caroline Zosso
|ZZ Kustom racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|207
|Carlos Vento
|Carlos Ruiz
|Patriot Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|208
|Kees Box
|Renee Box
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|209
|Godfried Lintjens
|Henk Schnackers
|De Lint
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|210
|Gert-Jan van der Valk
|Branco de Lange
|Arcane Racing
|Arcane T3
|211
|Ruud Vollebregt
|Milou Vollebregt
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|212
|Anja Van Loon
|Wouter de Graaff
|Van Loon Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|214
|Enrico Gaspari
|Aku Facundo Jaton
|R Team/TH Trucks
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|215
|Rene Van Eerd
|Joel Ebbers
|Van Eerd Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|216
|Floor Meijer
|Rudolf Meijer
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|217
|Pascal Seite
|Bernard Nanchen
|ZZ Kustom Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|218
|Davy Lenaerts
|Koen Slegers
|Art of Speed SL Motorsport
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|219
|Roger Grouwels
|Sander Derikx
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|220
|Patrick Becquart
|Ghislain Becquart
|Mercier Racing 2024
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|221
|Janus van Kasteren Sr.
|Thijs Heezen Sr.
|Boss Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|222
|Gerrit Meijer
|Nico Gründmann
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|223
|Dario De Lorenzo
|Aldo De Lorenzo
|Furistradaitalia 0039
|Polaris Pro R
|224
|Grzegorz Brochocki
|Grzegorz Komar
|Overlimit
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|225
|Felipe Fernandez
|Jonathan Lurquin
|One-Raid
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|226
|Bert Van Druten
|Patric Brinkman
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|227
|Gregory Pichon
|Paul Pichon
|Mercier Racing 2024
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|228
|Thijs Heezen Jr.
|Sam Van Kemenade
|Van Eerd Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|229
|Stanislaw Kopczyk
|Artur Janda
|Perfectmoto.pl
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|230
|Willem Meijer
|Corné Christianen
|QFF Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|231
|Henri van Steenbergen
|Daan van Ooijen
|Oryx Rallysport
|GPR Sport Oryx GPR22
|232
|Josep Rojas Almuzara
|Joan Rubi Montserrat
|Buggy Masters
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|233
|Artur Brzozowski
|Maciej Albinowski
|Perfectmoto.pl
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|234
|Adam Kus
|Marcin Pasek
|Akpol Recykling
|GRally OT3
|235
|Jori Panhuijzen
|Tom Panhuijzen
|Green Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|236
|Daniel Kersbergen
|Simon van der Heden
|Orange Bull
|GPR Sport Oryx GPR22
|237
|Peter Goossens
|Geoffroy Noel de Burlin
|Art of Speed ML
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|238
|Patrick Hillewaere
|Wim Vanmassenhove
|Art of Speed ML
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|239
|Hans den Ouden
|Dirk Goris
|Echt hé
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|240
|Rine Streppel
|Albert Kraai
|Arcane Racing
|Arcane T3
|241
|Jeroen van Kasteren
|Rik Vaessen
|Boss Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|242
|Nick van Geloven
|Max Van Empel
|Racing team Strong
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|243
|Harrie Van Empel
|Stefan Van Ras
|De Run Trading
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|244
|Igor Klaja
|Łukasz Łaskawiec
|Perfectmoto.pl
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|245
|Richard Aczel
|Allan Harryman
|Arcane Racing
|Arcane T3
|246
|Stefano Bosio
|Paolo Sala
|Jazz Tech Team
|Polaris RZR Pro
|247
|Lenka Hlavata
|Nikola Verbicova
|Heels on Wheels
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|248
|Paolo Scalzotto
|Roberto Zattera
|Jazz Tech Team
|Polaris RZR Pro
|249
|Arno van Lieshout
|Duco Tollenaar
|Rally Team Oudewater
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|250
|Jose Maria Cami Matesanz
|Cristian Cami Matesanz
|Scuderia Actahotels
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|251
|Stefan Slootjes
|Sam Slootjes
|Slootjes Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|252
|Wastl Bayer
|Stefan Henken
|utvparts.de
|Southracing T3 Widespec
|253
|Felix Plaza
|Mario Plaza
|Bemar
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|254
|Bastien Paquereau
|Benjamin Salah
|Human Sport
|Can-Am Maverick X3
Cars and Buggies
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|301
|Mathieu Serradori
|Loïc Minaudier
|Serradori Racing Team
|Century CR7
|302
|Simon Vitse
|Frederic Lefebvre
|MD Rallye Sport
|MD Optimus
|303
|Vincent Thijs
|Tom De Leeuw
|RT Offroad
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|304
|Mike van Eikeren
|Marcel Snijders
|MP Rallysport
|Century CR6
|305
|Ronald van Loon
|Erik Lemmen
|Oase Motorsport
|Red-Lined VK
|306
|Herve Toscano
|Christophe Crespo
|MD Rallye Sport
|MD Optimus
|307
|Maik Willems
|Robert van Pelt
|MP Rallysport
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|308
|Erwin Imschoot
|Olivier Imschoot
|IMS racing
|MD Optimus
|309
|Pedro De Uriarte
|Eduardo Vanzzini
|Mexico – Pedro
|Ford Overdrive
|310
|Rik Van den Brink
|Gydo Heimans
|SRT
|Century CR6-T
|311
|Vincent Vroninks
|Dave Berghmans
|Desert Foxx
|Red-Lined VK56
|312
|Christian Femont
|Christophe Van Dessel
|Desert Foxx
|MD Optimus EVO 5
|314
|Anne Schol
|Didier Dhondt
|Mexico
|Ford Cruiser
|315
|David Gerard
|Pascal Delacour
|Les fous du volant
|MD Optimus
|316
|Jan De Vos
|David Jansen
|Desert Foxx
|Red-Lined VK56
|317
|Antoine Galland
|Estelle Kazmierczak
|Off Road Concept
|Century CR6
|318
|Agostino Rizzardi
|Umberto Fiori
|Countrysideways
|Porsche 911 Carrera
|319
|Imre Varga
|Jozsef Toma
|Varga Racing Team
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|320
|Jos Bijnens
|Patrick Bijnens
|Bijnens
|Toyota Hilux
|321
|Hugues Moilet
|Mayeul Barbet
|Off Road Concept
|MD Optimus
|322
|Gregg Docx
|Jurgen Van den Brande
|Geolock
|Red-Lined VK50
|323
|Simon Tacx
|Mark Laan
|MP Rallysport
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|324
|Thierry Bunel Gourdy
|Antony Pes
|ST Racing
|Fouquet WB11Z5
|325
|Paul van Boekel
|Eddy Bens
|B&B Rallyteam
|Toyota Land Cruiser 100
|326
|Lieven De Brabant
|Lucke De Brabant
|De Brabant Rally Team
|Bowler Bulldog
|327
|Thierry Porte
|Jerome Doudard
|MD Rallye Sport
|MD Optimus
|328
|Ernst Amort
|Adolf Ruhaltinger
|Pircher Williams
|Land Rover Tomcat
|329
|Raf Van der Steen
|Kris Van der Steen
|Garage Robert Ranst
|Nissan Navara
|330
|Bart De Paepe
|Frank De Doncker
|Windox Racing
|Volkswagen Taro
|331
|Johan Jongen
|Bart Mignolet
|Desert Foxx
|Bowler Bulldog
|332
|Andrew Wicklow
|Kirsty Wicklow
|Peake Motorsport
|Toyota Hilux
|333
|Hartger Van loon
|Erik Van der zijden
|BLP Rally
|Bowler Bulldog
|334
|Holly Wicklow
|Dannielle Scarr
|Peake Motorsport
|Land Rover Defender
|336
|Sam Heyvaert
|Krzysztof Zolty
|Desert Foxx
|Red-Lined VK56
|337
|Gerard van lieshout
|Arno Van Bakel
|T4F Rallyteam
|Toyota Land Cruiser 200
|338
|Diego Delespaux
|Julie Verdaguer
|Dunbee by GRallyTeam
|Volkswagen TDI DB2
|339
|Marcel van de Kamp
|Arjen van Asselt
|Hamer Rally Team
|Rally Raid UK Desert Warrior
|340
|Hervé Quinet
|Marie-Laure Quinet
|Les Clérimois Auto Sport
|Barbry Factory Némésis V8
|341
|Nicolas Delencre
|François Béguin
|Dunbee by GRallyTeam
|Volkswagen TDI DB2
|342
|Evangelos Bersis
|Exarchos Konstantinos
|R Team / TH Trucks
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|343
|Aran Sol
|Carlos Santaolalla
|Factory Tub
|Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ95
|344
|Jerome Cambier
|Alain Brousse
|MD Rallye Sport
|MD Optimus
|345
|Luciano Andreetto
|Filippo Andreetto
|R Team / TH Trucks
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
|346
|Wietse Tates
|Piet van Maris
|Kort door de bocht
|Bowler Wildcat
Trucks
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Mechanic
|Team
|Vehicle
|501
|Igor Bouwens
|Syndiely Wade
|Ulrich Boerboom
|Gregoor Racing
|IVECO T-Way
|502
|Eimbert Timmermans
|Marcel Blankestijn
|Koen Hendriks
|Ex-Dakar
|DAF 75
|503
|Claudio Bellina
|Andrea Bellina
|Ettore Vitali
|MM Technology
|IVECO Torpedo
|504
|Paul Verheyden
|Kurt Keysers
|Bjorn Burgelman
|Ex-Dakar
|DAF CF
|505
|Egbert Wingens
|Marije van Ettekoven
|Marijn Beekmans
|DDW Rallyteam
|IVECO Torpedo
|506
|Steve Ingels
|Arthur Ingels
|Victor Ingels
|RR Belgica
|MAN 480 TGA
|507
|Giso Verschoor
|Pascal de Baar
|Alfred Sturm
|Van Dongen Rally Sport
|Renault K520
|508
|Fons Jans
|Hans Heerema
|Renaldo Schrave
|Hamer Rally Team
|DAF FAV 75
|509
|Mike Panhuijzen
|Bert Van Loon
|Pieter Kuypers
|Green Team
|MAN TGA
Raid classes
Bikes
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|451
|Christophe Edouin
|Ténéré Spirit Experience
|Yamaha XTZ690
|452
|Laurent Edouin
|Ténéré Spirit Experience
|Yamaha XTZ690D
|453
|Marc Girardin
|Ténéré Spirit Experience
|Yamaha XTZ690D-B
|454
|Alexandre Gomes
|Ténéré Spirit Experience
|Yamaha XTZ690D-B
|455
|Franck Mutin
|Ténéré Spirit Experience
|Yamaha XTZ690
|456
|Herve Brice
|Patator
|KTM 350 EXC F
Cars and Buggies
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|401
|Laurens Meijer
|Robbert Visser
|QFF Racing
|Ford Raptor
|402
|Neil Bainbridge
|Ross Bainbridge
|BBB 4×4
|Land Rover BBB SVO
|403
|Peterjan Verhaest
|Yves Spillebeen
|Q&S Motorsport
|Nissan Navara AT32
|404
|Guy Pasmans
|Ken Joris
|Escuderia Manuport
|Porsche 911 Tuthill
|405
|Freek van Erp
|Luuk Schmitz
|Always on the Move
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|406
|Henry Stenner
|James Harrason
|BBB 4×4
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|407
|Marien Vermeulen
|Wendy Kruijthof
|W&M Desert Adventure
|Jeep Wrangler
|408
|Will Flanders
|Mid Life Crisis
|TOYOTA Landcruiser Prado