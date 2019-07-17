Seeing the fans supporting us Brits was amazing – George Russell

George Russell had a respectable drive in Sunday’s British Grand Prix. The reigning-FIA Formula 2 champion achieved his best Formula 1 finish to date of fourteenth, as he and Robert Kubica took advantage of the Safety Car period to make the switch from their medium sets to the hard compounds to complete the race on a one-stop.

The Brit has carried on his 100% record of out-qualifying his Polish team-mate but was still a full second off his nearest rival Lance Stroll in eighteenth position.

Although the Williams Racing team are still lacking downforce through the corners, the twenty-one year old is adamant that the Grove-based team can still push on to close the gap to the cars ahead of them.

“I felt that we got the most out of the car,” Russell said. “It was great fun out there, driving flat out every single lap around a circuit as cool as this was a special feeling.

“Even before the race, seeing all the fans supporting us Brits was amazing. We are still pushing, and hopefully at the next race we will be a bit quicker.”

Russell remains one of only two drivers this season to score, along with Kubica. Williams have now gone seventeen races in a row without a point. The team turn their attentions to the two-day Pirelli test before they catch the flight to Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix on the 26-28 July.