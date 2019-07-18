Tanabe Admits British Grand Prix “Wasn’t The Best Race For Us” Despite Kvyat Points Finish

Honda F1 Technical director Toyoharu Tanabe was glad to see another exciting race at the British Grand Prix.

Scuderia Toro Rosso collected two points at Silverstone thanks to Daniil Kvyat’s ninth place finish while Alexander Albon just missed out on a points paying position as he came home in twelfth.

Kvyat had been eliminated in the first part of qualifying on Saturday but a great strategy brought the Russian back into play and helped him finish in the points.

“Thanks to strong pace and a good strategy, Daniil went from 17th to finish in the points.”

Albon ran in the top ten for a larger portion of the British Grand Prix but due to a power unit issue, Toro Rosso were unable to touch the car and therefore, couldn’t pit the Thai driver from a fresh set of tyres as Albon slipped outside the points in the final few laps.

“Unfortunately, Alex dropped out of the points in the closing stages, as he was unable to make the second tyre stop that he needed.

“This was PU-related, as the data showed a high voltage issue, so we told the team it was inadvisable to make a second stop on safety grounds.

“Of course, we will now analyse this issue very carefully.”

Tanabe admits it may not have been the best race for Toro Rosso but is focused on developing the Honda power unit ahead of the next Grand Prix in Germany.

“It wasn’t the best race for us, but for the fans it was another really exciting Grand Prix.

“We will now concentrate as usual on our development programme, as we head for another pair of back to back races.”