Carlos Sainz Jr. ready to “fight for the highest spot possible” as Formula 1 returns

Carlos Sainz Jr. is looking to continue the excellent form in which he finished the first half of the season as Formula 1 returns from its summer break at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix.

While Sainz admits “it’s been good to take a break”, the sport’s mid-season pause arguably came at an inconvenient time for the in-form Sainz. The Spaniard is currently on a run of five top-eight finishes, including back-to-back fifth places in Germany and Hungary.

A further three consecutive point-scoring races earlier in the season sees Sainz sit seventh in the drivers’ standings and he’s looking to continue his good form in the second half of 2019, starting at Spa-Francochamps.

“It’s been good to take a break over the summer and to see family and friends after a busy first half of the year,” says Sainz. “Everyone in the team deserved some time off. With batteries recharged, it’s time to go back racing!

“The ambition is to keep up the good results and fight for the highest spot possible in both Championships. There are still many races to come this season and I’m sure we’ll enjoy some good battles in the midfield.



“Belgium is an incredible track and one of my favourites on the F1 calendar. I enjoy everything about this weekend. The unique layout of the track, Eau Rouge, Radillion, the atmosphere with the fans…it just makes the weekend one of the most special of the year and we are ready for it!”

Sainz sits just five points behind Pierre Gasly in the drivers’ standings. With Gasly demoted from Red Bull Racing to Scuderia Toro Rosso during the summer break, Sainz has the realistic opportunity of snatching sixth, but will be keeping his eye of Red Bull bound Alex Albon who is currently forty-two points behind Sainz with nine races remaining.