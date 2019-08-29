Kubica Excited for Spa Return: “The track characteristics are completely different to any other”

Robert Kubica says he is looking forward to returning to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, with the Pole looking to have an improved weekend for Williams Racing.

Despite being out-qualified in every race so far by rookie team-mate George Russell, Kubica has been Williams’ only points scorer in the first twelve races, courtesy of a tenth place finish in the crazy wet-dry German Grand Prix, although that point is under threat thanks to an appeal by Alfa Romeo Racing about time penalties applied to both Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Kubica last raced at Spa-Francorchamps back in 2010 whilst racing for the Renault F1 Team and finished on the podium in third place, finishing behind race winner Lewis Hamilton and second placed Mark Webber. He only missed out on points in one of his four visits to the track, finishing inside the top six in both 2008 and 2009 for BMW Sauber before his 2010 podium with Renault.

The thirty-four-year-old says Spa-Francorchamps remains one of his favourite venues on the Formula 1 calendar thanks to its high-speed nature, and he cannot wait for the weekend to get underway on Friday for free practice.

“Spa is a great place and a favourite for a lot of drivers,” said Kubica. “The track characteristics are completely different to any other; it has a lot of high-speed corners and long turns.

“It is a unique place with very changeable weather that can play an important role. It is an amazing track and I am looking forward to it.”