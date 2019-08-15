Celestino Vietti tests 2020 KTM in Moto3 testing

Only six Moto3 riders took part in testing at the Red Bull Ring this week. None of the championship leaders was present at the Austrian test.

Can Öncü of Red Bull KTM Ajo, was fighting back from a poor weekend and dismal few weeks as of late. Unfortunately, he hasn’t shown the promise that he did on his record-breaking debut win at Valencia last season. Let’s hope he finds something for the rest of the season, possibly getting to grips with the bike and learning more about the package in general.

Rookie Celestino Vietti who finished fourth in last weekends race by the smallest of margins. Stayed and tested the 2020 KTM with the full carbon fairings. The SKY Racing Team VR46 rider will be looking to build on his successful debut season so far.

FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship rider Jason Dupasquier got his hands on a World championship bike for the first time with testing for the Redox PrüstelGP with Czech Moto3 pilot Jakub Kornfeil. Teammates Kazuki Masaki and Makar Yurchenko of BOE Skull Rider Mugen Race team were also in attendance