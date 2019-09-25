Chris Buescher returning to Roush in 2020, replacing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chris Buescher is heading back to Roush Fenway Racing. On Wednesday, the team announced the former Roush driver would rejoin the organisation for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, replacing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the #17 Ford Mustang.

A development driver for the team, Buescher raced full-time for RFR in the Xfinity Series from 2014 to 2015, where he won three races and the 2015 championship. After making sporadic starts in the Cup Series in 2015 with Roush ally Front Row Motorsports, he became a full-time member of the team in 2016. Later in his rookie year, he scored his first Cup victory in a fog-shortened Pennsylvania 400 at Pocono Raceway; although he would only record one more top ten that year, the win clinched him a spot in the playoffs.

Buescher moved to JTG Daugherty Racing and the Chevrolet camp in 2017. In his first two full seasons with the team, he recorded five top-ten finishes with a best race finish of fifth at Daytona International Speedway in July 2018. After twenty-eight races into the 2019 season, he is twentieth in points with four top tens and a best run of sixth in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Stenhouse, who has two titles in the Xfinity Series, has raced full-time for Roush’s Cup stable since 2013. After winning Rookie of the Year honours in 2013, he broke through in 2017 with restrictor plate wins at Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona en route to a career-best thirteenth-place points finish. However, he has struggled in the two years since, including a 2019 campaign in which he sits twenty-third in the standings with just two top tens; like Buescher, the Coca-Cola 600 saw his best run of the year, finishing in fifth.

With the move, Stenhouse’s 2020 plans and a replacement for Buescher in JTG’s #37 are unknown. FRM’s #38 car has yet to be filled after David Ragan announced his retirement, while Richard Childress Racing‘s #8, which will be vacated by Daniel Hemric following his release, will presumably go to RCR Xfinity driver Tyler Reddick.