Anthony Alfredo joins Beard for 4 Cup races in 2024

In addition to his new NASCAR Xfinity Series ride with Our Motorsports, Anthony Alfredo will return to the Cup Series for a quartet of superspeedway races, driving the #62 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Beard Motorsports. His first race will be the Daytona 500 on 18 February, followed by the first Talladega Superspeedway event on 21 April, the second Daytona International Speedway race on 24 August, and the Talladega playoff event on 6 October.

Alfredo raced the full Cup season in 2021 for Front Row Motorsports, finishing thirtieth in points with a top ten at Talladega. He left the team after one year and committed to the Xfinity Series, where he had raced part-time in 2020, and placed fifteenth in the standings with Our. For 2023, he was twentieth in points in his lone season with B.J. McLeod Motorsports before rejoining Our.

During his one-year stint at BJMM, he returned to the Cup Series with their Cup partner Live Fast Motorsports, respectively finishing thirty-third and thirty-fifth at Richmond and Martinsville.

He retired from his Daytona 500 début in 2021 and was classified thirty-second.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Alfredo stated. “Every driver that runs stock cars wants to race in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Daytona 500. I’ve been blessed to race at this level against drivers that are childhood heroes of mine. This opportunity with the Beard family is very exciting. They have always fielded great cars in these superspeedway races, so I’m thrilled to get behind the wheel of their #62 Chevrolet.”

Beard Motorsports has raced part-time since 2014, primarily focusing on superspeedways with occasional starts elsewhere. In 2023, Austin Hill entered the four Daytona and Talladega events along with Atlanta, Michigan, and the Charlotte Roval; Atlanta and Michigan are intermediate tracks though the former has a superspeedway-like configuration while the latter is one of the fastest ovals on the schedule, and the Roval was just the team’s second ever road course start.

The #62, founded as the #75, has four top-ten finishes including a fifth at Daytona in 2022 with Noah Gragson. Clay Rogers, Brendan Gaughan, and Justin Allgaier have also raced for the team; Gaughan holds its best 500 finish of seventh in 2020.

“The 2024 season marks our eighth year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said team executive vice president Amie Beard. “It’s surreal to even be referencing year number eight. This race team is a passion project for all of us. My dad loved the sport and it’s a passion that we now share as a family. It’s what drives this team.

“We are so excited to be back on track for 2024. Our crew chief Darren Shaw and the majority our crew guys and pit crew are all back for this season. Darren has been busy getting the car ready, and preparations for the Daytona 500 are well underway. Our schedule will go beyond the Daytona 500 and we have some exciting things in the works that we look forward to sharing a little later. Overall, though, we are just looking forward to getting back to the track and doing what we do best, competing while having fun.”

As a part-time team, the #62 does not have a charter and therefore must qualify their way into the four races entered.