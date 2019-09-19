Haas retains Romain Grosjean for 2020

Haas F1 Team has announced today that their 2020 line up will remain unchanged after an announcement that Romain Grosjean would be retained for 2020, much to the shock of fans and pundits who believed that Nico Hülkenberg and Pascal Weherlein were in the pipeline for the second Haas seat.

Despite a dreadful first half of the season which included a crash in the pit lane, Grosjean has been kept on due to his experience with the team according to team boss Guenther Steiner.

“Experience and the need for it have been one of the cornerstones of Haas F1 Team,” said Gunther. “With Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen racing for the team in 2020, we continue to have a driver lineup that offers us a solid platform to continue our growth.

“Their understanding of how we work as a team, and our knowledge of what they can deliver behind the wheel, give us a valued continuity and a strong foundation to keep building our team around”.

Grosjean who is currently seventeenth in the drivers standings on eight points was delighted to be given a chance to race in what will be his eighth season of F1, which has seen him earn 10 podiums throughout his career.

“I’ve always stated that it was my desire to remain with Haas F1 Team and keep building on the team’s accomplishments,” Grosjean said.

“Having been here since the very beginning and seen the work both Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner put into the team to make it competitive, I’m naturally very happy to continue to be a part of that. To finish fifth in the constructors’ championship last season in only the team’s third year of competing was something very special.”

Despite their on track collisions, teammate Kevin Magnussen said he would work with Grosjean to sort the team’s on track calamities and the hope to push them further up the grid for 2020.

“I’ve had the comfort of knowing I’d be continuing with the team in 2020 and that’s very much been positive throughout what’s often been a difficult 2019 season, knowing we can work to make things better, improve our understanding of our situation, and get back to the level of competitiveness we showed last season – these are the things that excite me about 2020”.