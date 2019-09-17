Marina Bay “a new experience for me and I love driving on new tracks” – George Russell

George Russell says this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix is one he is looking forward to, with the Briton set to make his first race appearance at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The 2018 FIA Formula 2 champion admits to enjoying getting to know new tracks, with the Williams Racing driver eager to have his first experience of the track despite the knowledge that the heat and humidity that he is likely to face in Singapore is set to be intense this weekend.

Russell has yet to break into the points in the opening fourteen races of the campaign but Williams have been showing some signs of improved form of late, and he hopes for a strong weekend around the streets of Singapore.

“I am really looking forward to Singapore, firstly because I know it’s a great circuit and secondly because it’s a new experience for me and I love driving on new tracks,” said Russell.

“Driving in the night is a cool experience and on top of that I am looking forward to the physical challenge of the heat and humidity. All in all, it’s a race I am looking forward to.

Team-mate Robert Kubica will race in Singapore for the first time since 2010 this weekend, with the Pole having scored points in two of his three visits to Marina Bay, finishing eighth for BMW Sauber in 2009 before improving to seventh in 2010 for the Renault F1 Team.

Kubica, who has scored Williams’ only point of 2019 to date thanks to his tenth-place finish in the German Grand Prix, says Singapore is a ‘very unique’ race that puts a lot of demands onto both the car and the driver.

“Singapore is a typical street circuit in that it is very tricky,” said Kubica. “The hot and humid weather presents a challenge, and the track demands a lot from the car and driver.

“Singapore has a great atmosphere and as we race at night, it is certainly a very unique Grand Prix.”