Mercedes’ Wolff – “Of course, we wanted to win but you can see how happy the Tifosi are”

Mercedes AMG Motorsport team principal Toto Wolff is remaining positive following the race at Monza last weekend, where drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas didn’t finish where they would have liked, locking out the front row, with the race won by Scuderia Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc.

“First of all, congratulations to Charles, he drove a strong race and overall Ferrari had the strongest package this weekend. We threw everything at them today and as I said before the race, if you gave me second and third in Monza, I would have taken it,” said the Austrian.

“Of course, we wanted to win but you can see how happy the Tifosi are about the first Ferrari victory here in a while.”

Despite not coming out at the front of the pack at either Spa-Francorchamps or Monza, Wolff recognises they have still managed to achieve competitive results, continuing to extend their lead in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Champions.

“Spa and Monza turned out to be as difficult for us as we expected, but we still achieved solid results and come away with a good batch of points heading into the flyaways, extending our lead in both Championships.”

With the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit fast approaching, Wolff is aware that it may be a challenge to bring the fight to their rivals Red Bull Racing.

“Singapore is up next, and we should be strong there, but so should Red Bull. We are looking forward to showing what we can do in the upcoming races,” Wolff commented.