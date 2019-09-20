Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “We always felt we would be much stronger after the summer break”

The Racing Point F1 Team has some positive momentum heading into this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, according to their Team Principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer, a result of two consecutive top seven finishes for Sergio Pérez in Belgium and Italy.

Szafnauer admits Racing Point were unlucky to leave the Autodromo Nazionale Monza two weeks ago without both cars finishing inside the points, with Lance Stroll’s race unravelling early thanks to contact with Sebastian Vettel and a drive-through penalty for forcing Pierre Gasly off the track.

The pace of the RP19 has been much stronger since the summer break, something Szafnauer felt was going to be the case, with the team continuing to play catch up compared with the rest of the midfield pack with the development of their car.

He says more new parts will be added this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which he hopes will give them another step-up in performance as they look to move up the order in the Constructors’ Championship.

“We head to Singapore with good momentum off the back of some strong results,” said Szafnauer. “We were unlucky in Monza not to come away with both cars in the points, but we took away a lot of positives overall.

“We always felt we would be much stronger after the summer break and the results in Spa and Monza are good indications of what we can expect for the upcoming events. There are still seven races remaining – that’s a third of the season – and plenty of opportunities to score well.

“The progress with the car continues and this weekend we bring further aero developments that should give us another performance step.”