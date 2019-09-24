Schumacher joins Campos for Sochi finale

David Schumacher will make his FIA Formula 3 Championship debut this weekend as he joins the Campos Racing team for the final round of the season.

The 17-year-old is the son of former Formula 1 racer Ralf Schumacher and has been racing in the Formula Regional European Championship this season, taking three wins along the way. He also was runner-up in the 2018 Formula 4 UAE Championship with three wins to his name.

Schumacher joins Alessio Deledda and Sebas Fernández in a three-car line up for the Spanish team as he replaces the injured Alex Peroni, who is currently recovering after the violent airborne accident at Monza that left his car upside down in the tyre barriers.

“I am really happy to join a high-profile team such as Campos Racing,” said Schumacher, who is hoping to use the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the F3 machinery.

“It will be my first time driving a car like this so, we should be realistic and put our focus on learning as much as possible,” he added.

President of Campos Racing, Adrián Campos is happy to be playing a part in bringing another Schumacher through the ranks. “I would like to extend a very warm welcome to such a talented driver as David.

“I am sure that he is definitely promising a brilliant future in motorsport. We are aiming at helping him progress his career.”

Salvatore Gandolfo, CEO of Campos Racing, added, “It is a pleasure to get David on board for the season finale.

“He is a young talent, and it would be nice to get a commitment in place for longer than Sochi.”