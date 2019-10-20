Renault to Give Caio Collet Maiden Formula 1 Run as part of Ayrton Senna Tribute Festival

The Renault F1 Team will give seventeen-year-old Caio Collet his first opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car when they participate in the F1 Senna Tribute next month in São Paulo.

Collet, a member of the Renault Sport Academy, has already sewn up the rookie title in the Formula Renault Eurocup championship, and will drive a Renault-powered E20 Formula 1 car in a live demonstration on the streets of São Paulo as part of the festivities to celebrate the life and career of Ayrton Senna, a three-time Formula 1 World Champion in 1988, 1990 and 1991.

It will give the São Paulo-born Brazilian the opportunity to run in front of his home fans during the festival, which takes place at Ibirapuera Park on 9 November, with Collet excited for the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time.

“I’m super excited for the Formula 1 Festival,” said Collet. “It’s going to be one of the best things I’ve done in my life so far: driving a Formula 1 car on the streets of my hometown.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity from Renault. It’s going to be very special with my family and friends there to watch too. Formula 1 is, clearly, very big in Brazil so to drive a Formula 1 car in front of some of the world’s most passionate fans will be amazing.

“I’m very proud to represent Renault for this unique experience as well as paying tribute to Ayrton Senna. It’s going to be a special day.”

It will be Renault’s third Formula 1 Fan Festival of 2019, with Guanyu Zhou having participated in the one in Shanghai in April and Daniel Ricciardo set to do so in Los Angeles in less than two weeks time. Zhou’s run around the streets of Shanghai China was historic as he became the first Chinese driver to drive a Formula 1 car.

Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul is excited by the prospect of running in Brazil, particularly with one of the countries hottest properties behind the wheel.

“Having participated and experienced the success of the Shanghai Fan Festival earlier in the year, and with Daniel’s run in Los Angeles coming up, we are very proud to be going to São Paulo and bringing Formula 1 even closer to its fans,” said Abiteboul.

“It’s an excellent initiative by Formula 1 to not only grow the sport, but also to retain its already strong support. Brazil has always been a passionate venue for Formula 1 and this event will be particularly prominent with the Ayrton Senna tribute.

“Caio’s appearance represents the exciting future for motor-racing in Brazil. He clearly has talent, and this is a great first opportunity for him at the wheel of a Formula 1 car.”