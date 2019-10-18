Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Stewart-Haas Racing extends Clint Bowyer for 2020

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Clint Bowyer will return to Stewart-Haas Racing for his fourth season with the team in 2020. On Thursday, SHR announced the Kansas native and longtime veteran would stay in the #14 Ford Mustang for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Clint Bowyer is a racer to his core who brings passion and energy to our race team,” team co-owner Tony Stewart said. “He’s exactly who I wanted to drive my No. 14 car and we’re very happy to have him continue with Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Bowyer, who succeeded Stewart in the #14 in 2017, is currently eleventh in points and fighting for a spot in the Round of 8. In thirty-one races so far in 2019, he has seven top-five finishes, fifteen top tens, a pole at the playoff opener in Las Vegas Motor Speedway (his first since 2007), and a best finish of second at Texas Motor Speedway in March.

In his three years with the organisation, he has two wins, both in 2018, at Martinsville Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

“I’m proud to be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year and very happy to announce it the week leading into my home race,” Bowyer commented. “This is a team filled with racers who love to compete, and as a racecar driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. Great equipment, great teammates, and we’re all backed by great people, which starts at the top with Tony and Gene (Haas, SHR co-owner). They know how to build some fast Ford Mustangs and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive ’em.”

The 2012 Cup runner-up has ten career victories at the top level.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Justin Nguyen

American and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

Related articles

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joining JTG Daugherty Racing for 2020

Tyler Reddick moving up to Cup Series with Childress in 2020

2020 NASCAR regulations released, feature small changes

Chris Buescher returning to Roush in 2020, replacing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Christopher Bell joins Leavine Family Racing for 2020

Childress to release Daniel Hemric after 2019 season

Paul Menard ending full-time career after 2019, Matt DiBenedetto to replace him

2019 NASCAR Cup playoff grid set

Kevin Harvick closes regular season with Indianapolis victory

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More