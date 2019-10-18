Stewart-Haas Racing extends Clint Bowyer for 2020

Clint Bowyer will return to Stewart-Haas Racing for his fourth season with the team in 2020. On Thursday, SHR announced the Kansas native and longtime veteran would stay in the #14 Ford Mustang for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Clint Bowyer is a racer to his core who brings passion and energy to our race team,” team co-owner Tony Stewart said. “He’s exactly who I wanted to drive my No. 14 car and we’re very happy to have him continue with Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Bowyer, who succeeded Stewart in the #14 in 2017, is currently eleventh in points and fighting for a spot in the Round of 8. In thirty-one races so far in 2019, he has seven top-five finishes, fifteen top tens, a pole at the playoff opener in Las Vegas Motor Speedway (his first since 2007), and a best finish of second at Texas Motor Speedway in March.

In his three years with the organisation, he has two wins, both in 2018, at Martinsville Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

“I’m proud to be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year and very happy to announce it the week leading into my home race,” Bowyer commented. “This is a team filled with racers who love to compete, and as a racecar driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. Great equipment, great teammates, and we’re all backed by great people, which starts at the top with Tony and Gene (Haas, SHR co-owner). They know how to build some fast Ford Mustangs and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive ’em.”

The 2012 Cup runner-up has ten career victories at the top level.