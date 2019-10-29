Formula 1

Williams get “the most out of the car” in Mexico

by Nigel Chiu
written by Nigel Chiu
Credit: ROKiT Williams Racing

ROKiT Williams Racing were relatively happy with the result and car pace from the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.

George Russell finished sixteenth with Robert Kubica in eighteenth but had a great battle in the early stages of the race.

Kubica had very good pace and was able to match Russell throughout the Grand Prix. The Pole suffered a puncture on lap 60, forcing him to pit for a second time.

The feeling in the car was much better than yesterday [qualifying]. I managed to make good decisions in the battles, there was a lot going on and I gained a couple of positions at the start,” said Kubica.

“George managed to get in front of me as I had a long pitstop, but then I managed to overtake him. It was unfortunate that I had to stop for the second time because of a slow puncture.”

Credit: ROKiT Williams Racing

Russell thought he could have finished higher, with the FW42 now able to match the pace of the Haas. Last year’s Formula 2 champion was happy with the speed of the car, especially towards the end of the Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old said: “I made a great start and through turns one, two, and three I was in the right place at the right time and gained a load of positions.

“For turns four, five, and six though I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and lost them all. I spent most of the race right behind Robert, but I think he had a problem near the end and had to do an additional pitstop.

“In the final 10 laps I was in clear air and the pace was extremely strong, so if I’d managed to hold onto those positions after the first few corners then I could have maintained them. A bit of a missed opportunity and we should have finished higher.

Senior Race Engineer, Dave Robson, praised the team’s execution of the Mexican Grand Prix: “This[the slow puncture] was a great shame for Robert as he had strong pace and demonstrated some excellent race craft.

“We raced well today and made the most of the car that we had. We will, of course, review each decision that we made and determine if we could’ve made a better choice, but overall, we did a sound job of managing the car in the challenging conditions of Mexico.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Motorsport enthusiast and journalist. Fan of F1, Formula E, IndyCar, BTCC, Rallycross and V8 Supercars. So not too much then. Covering World RX for The Checkered Flag. Contact [email protected]

Related articles

Renault expected more from Mexican GP despite double points finish

Perez delighted with Mexico points finish as Stroll continues to struggle

McLaren endure ‘bad and frustrating’ Mexican Grand Prix

Räikkönen reveals frustration as Alfa Romeo fail to score points in Mexico

Analysis: Formula 1 2019 Mexican Grand Prix – Assessing the field

Tough Mexican Weekend Ends with Disappointing Results for Haas F1 Team Duo

Kvyat ‘Quite Upset’ with Stewards Decision to Penalise Him for Hülkenberg Clash

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “We knew that we had to take some risks...

Ferrari “not happy” with Mexican GP result but refuse to blame strategy...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More