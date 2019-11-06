Christian Iddon confirmed alongside Brookes at PBM Ducati

Christian Iddon will partner up with 2015 Bennetts British Superbike champion Josh Brookes in the Paul Bird Motorsport Ducati team for 2020.

Iddon takes the place of BSB Champion Scott Redding at PBM Ducati after a four-year stint with the Tyco BMW squad.

Two times Riders’ Cup winner Iddon will jump onto the Panigale V4 R for the 2020 season, hoping to join 2019 runner up Brookes in a title attack.

Speaking to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship ahead of the winter break, Brookes said: “I’m very pleased to receive another chance of success with the PBM team. We came so close this year that it gives me more motivation to come back again. This time with a year of experience on the bike I will be better prepared for the task and my ideas on how to improve the package are already flowing.

Commenting on his new teammate for 2020, he added: “For Christian, I think joining the team is a great opportunity for him. As a rival, I recognise his potential and I believe the team can supply everything needed to bring him to the front and be a championship contender.”

Josh Brookes will go for the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, after signing a deal to stay with PBM Ducati for a second consecutive season. (Credit: Paul Bird Motorsport)

Iddon will have big boots to fill at the Ducati team but is ready to take on the challenge ahead. The Stockport rider said: “This is a dream opportunity for me for which I can’t thank Paul and the PBM team enough and I intend to grab it with both hands. I know this is a prized ride with such a good team and bike, so I plan to make the most of it.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard over the years but never quite had luck on my side so with my 100% focus as I’ve always had; I hope to repay their faith. I have some big boots to fill for sure, but I can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead,” Iddon completed.

Ex MotoGP team owner, Paul Bird, has had plenty of success in British Superbikes, and is ready to add another title to what is already an incredible record: “We are delighted to confirm our riders and plans for 2020 and after such a successful season in 2019, it’s vitally important to keep that momentum going. I think we can do that with Josh back for a second year to be joined by Christian.“

PBM is the seventh team to confirm their 2020 plans, with OMG BMW still in the process of signing their second rider to partner the already confirmed Luke Mossey.