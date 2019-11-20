Honda Racing confirm their 2020 British Superbike plans

Honda Racing have confirmed their line-up for the upcoming 2020 season of the British Superbike and Superstock 1000 Championships.

In British Superbikes, Andrew Irwin will stay with the Louth based team and will be joined by older brother Glenn Irwin, who returns to the championship in 2020.

Andrew took his one and only win onboard the Honda at Thruxton last year and will be looking for more success next year.

Glenn Irwin joins the Honda team after a tough season in 2019, joining the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team, before leaving and joining Tyco BMW for a couple of rounds.

Irwin (Glenn) will return to the British Superbike Championship, but will also compete on the roads for 2020.

For the British Superstock 1000 championship, Honda will run Tom Neave who finished his 2019 season at the penultimate round after picking up a serious ankle injury after an opening lap high-side.

Neave finished 7th last year, picking up one podium at Cadwell Park and will be aiming for more wins in 2020.

Neave will be joined by Davey Todd in the Superstock series, who will also be joining Glenn Irwin for both the North West 200 and the Isle Of Man TT.

Speaking on the new signing, Honda team manager Havier Beltran commented: “I am very excited about how next year is shaping up, for sure there’s a huge buzz with the new Fireblade, which we’re all very excited to get our hands-on. Andrew and Tom made so much progress last year, I think knowing what they know now will be a massive help when we get started.”

The 2020 season will kick off in April, with round one at Silverstone.