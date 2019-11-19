MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo tops the opening day of 2020

by Ryan Lilly
Fabio Quartararo has finished day one of pre-season testing on top. (Credit: MotoGP)

Fabio Quartararo has ended the opening day of 2020 MotoGP test action fastest at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Fabio Quartararo ended the day fastest, setting a time of a 1:30.163 before crashing at turn 10 as the Frenchman continued to improve his lap times.

It is understood that Quartararo wanted to try a radical set-up change, that is too big and risky to try over a race weekend. This included trying new winglets and the Carbon Fibre swingarm that we saw Valentino Rossi run earlier in the season but commented after the test that he struggled with rear grip.

Quartararo was fastest ahead of Maverick Vinales, who led the way at the midway stage of the test.

Franco Morbidelli rounded out the top three onboard his Petronas Yamaha SRT ahead of Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez.

The two Team Suzuki Ecstar bikes ended day one in 7th and 8th, as both Alex Rins and Joan Mir tried a brand new engine over the course of the test.

Valentino Rossi finished 9th ahead of Jack Miller who rounded out the top 10.

Rookie Iker Lecuona had a strong start to his 2020 campaign, finishing 13th overall, whilst Brad Binder and Alex Marquez rounded out the field.

Full MotoGP day one test results:

PosRiderTeamManufacturerLaptimeGap
1Fabio QuartararoPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha1:30.163
2Maverick VinalesMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha1:30.327+0.164
3
Franco MorbidelliPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha1:30.650+0.487
4Andrea DoviziosoDucati TeamDucati1:30.665+0.502
5Marc MarquezRepsol Honda TeamHonda1:30.698+0.535
6Joan MirTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki1:30.811+0.648
7Alex RinsTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki1:30.958+0.795
8Pol EspargaroRed Bull Factory KTMKTM1:30.974+0.811
9Valentino RossiMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha1:31.012+0.849
10Jack MillerPramac RacingDucati1:31.130+0.967
11Cal CrutchlowLCR Honda CastrolHonda1:31.183+1.020
12Danilo PetrucciDucati TeamDucati1:31.433+1.270
13Iker LecuonaRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM1:31.645+1.482
14Andrea IannoneAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia1:31.674+1.511
15Tito RabatReale Avintia RacingDucati1:31.775+1.612
16Aleix EspargaroAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia1:31.815+1.652
17Dani PedrosaRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM1:31.863+1.700
18Michele PirroPramac RacingDucati1:32.016+1.853
19Karel AbrahamReale Avintia RacingDucati1:32.034+1.871
20Bradley SmithAprilia Factory RacingAprilia1:32.090+1.927
21Brad BinderRed Bull Factory KTMKTM1:32.645+2.482
22Stefan BradlRepsol Honda TeamHonda1:32.833+2.670
23Alex MarquezLCR Honda IdemitsuHonda1:32.873+2.710
Ryan Lilly

