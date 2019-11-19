Fabio Quartararo tops the opening day of 2020

Fabio Quartararo has ended the opening day of 2020 MotoGP test action fastest at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Fabio Quartararo ended the day fastest, setting a time of a 1:30.163 before crashing at turn 10 as the Frenchman continued to improve his lap times.

It is understood that Quartararo wanted to try a radical set-up change, that is too big and risky to try over a race weekend. This included trying new winglets and the Carbon Fibre swingarm that we saw Valentino Rossi run earlier in the season but commented after the test that he struggled with rear grip.

Quartararo was fastest ahead of Maverick Vinales, who led the way at the midway stage of the test.

Franco Morbidelli rounded out the top three onboard his Petronas Yamaha SRT ahead of Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez.

The two Team Suzuki Ecstar bikes ended day one in 7th and 8th, as both Alex Rins and Joan Mir tried a brand new engine over the course of the test.

Valentino Rossi finished 9th ahead of Jack Miller who rounded out the top 10.

Rookie Iker Lecuona had a strong start to his 2020 campaign, finishing 13th overall, whilst Brad Binder and Alex Marquez rounded out the field.

Full MotoGP day one test results: