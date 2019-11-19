Maverick Vinales leads into the lunch hour

Maverick Vinales leads a Yamaha 1-2-3 as the first half of the MotoGP test comes to a close.

Vinales’ top time of a 1:30.598 see’s the Spaniard lie just +0.006s ahead of Fabio Quartararo and +0.057s ahead of Franco Morbidelli.

Along with a new engine for the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team, they are also running a new air intake which sees a radical visual change to the front end of the M1.

Marc Marquez currently heads into the lunch hour in 4th, despite suffering an out-lap high-side at turn 13, wrecking his brand new RC213v.

Ducati has a brand new chassis for the 2020 season, with both Andrea Dovizioso (5th) and Danilo Petrucci (11th) doing back to back comparisons on the GP19 and the GP20.

Pol Espargaro has had a good start to the test, putting the new Red Bull Factory KTM bike in 6th after the first four hours.

Alex Rins lies 7th completing 37 laps onboard the Suzuki Ecstar machine ahead of Jack Miller who also gets to try his GP20.

Valentino Rossi sits 9th on the timesheets, working hard with his brand new crew chief David Munoz to gather valuable information onboard the new Yamaha.

Joan Mir currently completes the top ten.

Petrucci is 11th, +0.840s behind Vinales’ top time, ahead of Cal Crutchlow and the Aprilia Factory Racing duo Andrea Iannone and Aleix Espargaro.

Aprilia confirmed that they would not be running their 2020 bikes, much to the frustration of Espargaro.

Tito Rabat is 15th onboard the Avintia machine that was recently announced as the Ducati Satellite team.

Iker Lecuona was another faller and currently is 16th on the timesheets ahead of Ducati test rider Michele Pirro and Karel Abraham who jumps onboard the GP19.

KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa joins the field out on the circuit, currently lying 19th ahead of HRC test rider Stefan Bradl, who suffered a turn 10 crash earlier in the day.

Brad Binder has completed his first 37 laps and lies 21st, +2.400s down on Maverick Vinales’ quickest time.

Bradley Smith is 22nd but also suffered a crash at turn 9, briefly bringing out a red flag.

Alex Marquez is currently the last man on the timesheets after suffering a heavy turn 10 crash just 8 laps into his MotoGP full-time debut.

MotoGP Test times as of 14:00 local time: