Marc Marquez wins in Valencia to cap off a historic season

by Ryan Lilly
Marc Marquez ends a historic season with another race win. (Credit: MotoGP)

Marc Marquez has taken his 12th win of 2019, storming to victory at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

Starting from second, Marquez didn’t get off to a good start, falling down to sixth as the MotoGP pack exited turn one.

Marquez was quick to recover lost ground, passing Vinales into turn 2 before blasting passed both Alex Rins and Andrea Dovizioso at the start of lap 2.

Miller, who had got the holeshot, lost the lead when Fabio Quartararo passed the Pramac Ducati rider at turn 2.

With Marquez on the back of Miller, the Repsol Honda rider took a tighter line over the top of turn 13, setting himself up for a pass down into the final corner, moving up to 2nd, chasing down Quartararo.

Marquez nibbled into the leaders’ gap, taking hundredths of a second each sector before finally getting passed the Petronas Yamaha SRT rider into turn 11 and immediately started to open a gap.

Jack Miller was never touched once he found his rhythm, settling down in 3rd place, where he eventually finished.

Iker Lecuona was having an impressive debut, lying in the points ahead of Jorge Lorenzo before a crash at turn 6 ended the 19-year-olds debut race.

Lecuona joined Danilo Petrucci who had crashed out of 9th place, and his Red Bull KTM Tech 3 bike collected a recovering Johann Zarco who had also crashed at the same corner.

Valentino Rossi was stuck battling for the final positions inside the top ten, before Cal Crutchlow, who had just passed the Monster Energy Yamaha rider, crashed out at turn 1.

Zarco was sent into a backflip, landing heavily on his head, Zarco was taken to the medical centre but is reported to be okay.

https://twitter.com/btsportmotogp/status/1196060699530805248

The race then hit it’s match point, with Marquez continuing to slowly open the gap over Quartararo, whilst Miller started to close the Frenchman.

Dovizioso still had Rins for company but held on to fourth place ahead of Vinales in 6th.

Franco Morbidelli crashed out whilst being chased down by Spaniard Maverick Vinales. The Italian slid out at turn 4.

Marc Marquez eventually crossed the line to take his 12th win of the season ahead of Quartararo and Miller, who completed the podium.

Dovizioso was fourth ahead of Rins and Vinales, whilst Joan Mir, Rossi and the Espargaro brothers completing the top ten.

With that win, it meant Repsol Honda has wrapped up the team championship.

Full 2019 Valencian Grand Prix results:

PosRiderTeamManufacurerGapPoints
1Marc MarquezRepsol Honda TeamHonda41:21.46925
2Fabio QuartararoPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha+1.02620
3Jack MillerPramac RacingDucati+2.40916
4Andrea DoviziosoDucati TeamDucati+3.32613
5Alex RinsTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki+3.50811
6Maverick VinalesMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha+8.82910
7Joan MirTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki+10.6229
8Valentino RossiMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha+22.9928
9Aleix EspargaroAprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia+32.7047
10Pol EspargaroRed Bull Factory KTMKTM+32.9736
11Tito RabatReale Avintia RacingDucati+42.7955
12Mika KallioRed Bull Factory KTMKTM+45.7324
13Jorge LorenzoRepsol Honda TeamHonda+51.0443
14Karel AbrahamReale Avintia RacingDucati+1'04.8712
15Hafizh SyahrinRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM+1'16.4871
NCAndrea IannoneAprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia+1 Lap
NCFranco MorbidelliPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha+9 Laps
NCDanilo Petrucci Ducati TeamDucati+14 Laps
NCJohann ZarcoLCR Honda IdemitsuHonda+14 Laps
NCIker LecuonaRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM+14 Laps
NCCal CrutchlowLCR Honda CastrolHonda+17 Laps
NCMichele PirroDucati TeamDucati+19 Laps
