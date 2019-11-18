Marc Marquez wins in Valencia to cap off a historic season

Marc Marquez has taken his 12th win of 2019, storming to victory at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

Starting from second, Marquez didn’t get off to a good start, falling down to sixth as the MotoGP pack exited turn one.

Marquez was quick to recover lost ground, passing Vinales into turn 2 before blasting passed both Alex Rins and Andrea Dovizioso at the start of lap 2.

Miller, who had got the holeshot, lost the lead when Fabio Quartararo passed the Pramac Ducati rider at turn 2.

With Marquez on the back of Miller, the Repsol Honda rider took a tighter line over the top of turn 13, setting himself up for a pass down into the final corner, moving up to 2nd, chasing down Quartararo.

Marquez nibbled into the leaders’ gap, taking hundredths of a second each sector before finally getting passed the Petronas Yamaha SRT rider into turn 11 and immediately started to open a gap.

Jack Miller was never touched once he found his rhythm, settling down in 3rd place, where he eventually finished.

Iker Lecuona was having an impressive debut, lying in the points ahead of Jorge Lorenzo before a crash at turn 6 ended the 19-year-olds debut race.

Lecuona joined Danilo Petrucci who had crashed out of 9th place, and his Red Bull KTM Tech 3 bike collected a recovering Johann Zarco who had also crashed at the same corner.

Valentino Rossi was stuck battling for the final positions inside the top ten, before Cal Crutchlow, who had just passed the Monster Energy Yamaha rider, crashed out at turn 1.

Zarco was sent into a backflip, landing heavily on his head, Zarco was taken to the medical centre but is reported to be okay.

The race then hit it’s match point, with Marquez continuing to slowly open the gap over Quartararo, whilst Miller started to close the Frenchman.

Dovizioso still had Rins for company but held on to fourth place ahead of Vinales in 6th.

Franco Morbidelli crashed out whilst being chased down by Spaniard Maverick Vinales. The Italian slid out at turn 4.

Marc Marquez eventually crossed the line to take his 12th win of the season ahead of Quartararo and Miller, who completed the podium.

Dovizioso was fourth ahead of Rins and Vinales, whilst Joan Mir, Rossi and the Espargaro brothers completing the top ten.

With that win, it meant Repsol Honda has wrapped up the team championship.

