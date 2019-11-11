Miami GP saved after mayor vetos stumbling block

The upcoming Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has a brighter outlook after the mayor of Miami-Dade County blocked a decision which would have not allowed the race to run on public roads.

The proposed circuit is to be located around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and will primary use car parks and other land owned by the Miami Dolphins, although does incorporate a half-mile stretch of 199th Street.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who has publicly supported the event, met with residents, stadium officials and F1 representatives last week.

His decision means that stakeholders will have an opportunity to convince locals not to oppose the plans.

“I vetoed a resolution that would impact Formula 1 racing as planned at Hard Rock Stadium for 2021,” said Gimenez, posting on social media.

“Earlier this week I met with Miami Gardens residents, stadium officials and other stakeholders who have raised concerns about noise and potential air pollution.

“We will continue to work on reaching a compromise that benefits residents, racing fans and our county’s economy.”

In a formal statement released alongside the veto document, Gimenez explained why he was giving more time to find a solution.

“While I remain sensitive to residents’ concerns in Miami Gardens, I believe it is premature to block an event of the magnitude of Formula 1 racing outright,” he said.

“Therefore I am vetoing the legislation to reset the conversation to a neutral posture and give all the parties to work on a resolution that benefits the community and allows Formula 1 to continue in Miami-Dade County.”

He continued: “The outcome of that meeting was an agreement by the Dolphins to respond in writing within two weeks to the concerns raised during our meeting, and to show an action plan for how those concerns could be mitigated.”

Gimenez said he was “committed” to bringing F1 to Miami.

Earlier in the week, sources suggested that the promoters were looking to avoid the problem area so that only surrounds the stadium.