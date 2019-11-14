Schumacher’s Title Winning F2002 Ferrari Tops Sotherby’s Abu Dhabi Auction

RM Sotherby’s will host it’s first ever auction in the Middle East at the end of this month, with a Michael Schumacher-driven Ferrari F2002 from 2002 amongst the cars on the sale list.

The auction will take place on 30 November as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, with the F2002 that took Schumacher to victory in the San Marino, Austrian and French Grands Prix in 2002 top of the bill, the last win of the trio securing him his fifth World Drivers’ Championship title with six races remaining. He would go on to win eleven wins that season.

A video release by Sotherby’s shows Schumacher driving the F2002 back in the day, and it also features his son Mick Schumacher, the current FIA Formula 2 racer and 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Champion driving the car at the legendary Ferrari test track of Fiorano.

The winner of the auction will see the F2002 delivered to Fiorano with an engine and transmission rebuild, courtesy of Ferrari, and at the consignee’s expense, while a proportion of the proceeds with go towards the Keep Fighting Foundation, a global not-for-profit iniative set up by Schumacher’s family to continue his charitable work.

“Bringing together Mick and the F2002 was a special moment for everyone involved as well as an historic moment for both Formula 1 and Ferrari,” said Oliver Camelin, Car Specialist at RM Sotheby’s.

“To witness Michael’s son, in this incredible car, at the home of Scuderia Ferrari was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and truly underlined the significance of the F2002 to Michael and Ferrari’s racing legacy.”

Amongst the other cars on the card is a 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 that was driven that year by Patrick Tambay – including his maiden Formula 1 victory in the German Grand Prix – and Mario Andretti, while another Schumacher car – the 1992 Benetton B192 – is also up for auction.