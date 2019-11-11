Simone Corsi joins Manzi in MV Agusta line-up

Simone Corsi will join Stefano Manzi in next years Moto2 World Championship, as the Roman joins the MV Agusta team for 2020.

Starting the 2019 season with Tasca Racing, Corsi will return to the World Championship grid, taking part in what will be his 11th season in the Moto2 field.

Starting in 2010, Corsi has stood on the intermediate class podium 9 times, collecting a total of 930 World Championship points from 162 starts.

The Italian Veteran will line-up instead of Dominique Aegerter, who has been speculating between a test ride, and a full-time ride in the MotoE World Cup.

Corsi will line-up alongside compatriot Stefano Manzi, who has scored two top-ten finishes in the last three Grand Prix’s, although the Rimini rider picked up his best result aboard the MV Agusta earlier in the year, with a Seventh at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Corsi’s aim is to bring MV Agusta back to the podium, something he hasn’t been able to do himself since 2016.

“I saw that in recent races the bike has grown a lot, Manzi has achieved good results so I’m even more motivated and ready for this new challenge,” said Corsi ahead of his new challenge.

“I’m happy to be back in action in 2020 and even more to do so with a brand as important as MV Agusta,” the Italian concluded.

This makes MV Agusta the 14th team to complete their 2020 line-up, with Honda Team Asia confirming Indonesian Andi Farid Izdihar as Somkiat Chantra‘s teammate for 2020, whilst Edgar Pons confirmed his Moto2 return with Gresini.