Abu Dhabi victory a walk in the park for Hamilton

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the icing on the cake for Mercedes Benz AMG Motorsport, who took another victory to round off a perfect season which saw the Brackley based team win their sixth constructor’s champion.

World champion Lewis Hamilton took a lights-to-flag victory for his eleventh win of the season and the eighty-fourth victory of his career, putting the Brit eight wins away from beating Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins.

Hamilton thanked everyone in the team for their efforts on track and back in the factory in the UK.

“What a way to end the season!” said Hamilton. “As a team, as a whole, we’ve been very strong this weekend and Valtteri did a great job today as well. I’m just so grateful for everyone’s continued hard work and dedication this year, we continue to raise the bar together.

“The support has been unbelievable, I’m completely overwhelmed, so a big, big thank you to everyone at the track but also back home who supports me.”

Hamilton is already thinking about the task ahead of him in 2020 where Ferrari and Red Bull will be even more hungrier than ever to take the Brit’s crown.

“I’ve had some great races with Valtteri [Bottas], Max [Verstappen] and Charles [Leclerc] this year and I anticipate that it will be even tougher competition in 2020.

“These guys will be working flat out to try and raise the bar, so I’m under no illusion that I will have to do the same this winter, but I wholeheartedly think I can.

“I feel fresh and just ready to keep going and I’m looking forward to another challenge next year.”