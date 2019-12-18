George Russell has doubts that Williams will join F1’s midfield in 2020

ROKit Williams Racing driver George Russell has doubts that Williams will join F1’s midfield next season.

“It would be presumptuous to say that we will be in the midfield next year,” Russell said to Auto Motor und Sport.

“What I can say is that if everyone else would stand still over the winter, we would be in the midfield.”

The 2018 Formula 2 Champion and Mercedes Junior Driver has spent his first season in F1 firmly in the back, scoring 0 points and finishing last in the standings but consistently out-performing teammate and F1 returnee Robert Kubica, who he beat 21-0 in Saturday qualifying sessions.

“The results may not show that he challenged me, but it was not easy. The car was very difficult to drive,” Russell said.

Russell is also not bothered by suggestions that he was not able to show his true potential in this years Williams car.

“Everyone only looks at the results, and I felt the same way when I was still a spectator,” he said.

“But I know when I was good, and Williams and Mercedes do too. And only that counts.”