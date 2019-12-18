Formula 1

George Russell has doubts that Williams will join F1’s midfield in 2020

by Nicholas Short
written by Nicholas Short
Credit: www.georgerussell63.com

ROKit Williams Racing driver George Russell has doubts that Williams will join F1’s midfield next season.

“It would be presumptuous to say that we will be in the midfield next year,” Russell said to Auto Motor und Sport.

“What I can say is that if everyone else would stand still over the winter, we would be in the midfield.”

The 2018 Formula 2 Champion and Mercedes Junior Driver has spent his first season in F1 firmly in the back, scoring 0 points and finishing last in the standings but consistently out-performing teammate and F1 returnee Robert Kubica, who he beat 21-0 in Saturday qualifying sessions.

“The results may not show that he challenged me, but it was not easy. The car was very difficult to drive,” Russell said.

Russell is also not bothered by suggestions that he was not able to show his true potential in this years Williams car.

“Everyone only looks at the results, and I felt the same way when I was still a spectator,” he said.

“But I know when I was good, and Williams and Mercedes do too. And only that counts.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Short

I am Nicholas Short, a 19 year old motorsport writer/karting driver from Northern California. I love all forms of motorsport and hope I can share my passion for the sport with its millions of fans worldwide through the tremendous platform that "The Checkered Flag" has given me!

Related articles

Russia GP organisers believe race will not be affected by ban

Schumacher commemorates first F2 season with 3D helmet

Revised Vietnam GP circuit layout revealed

Lewis Hamilton among the winners at 2019 BRDC Awards

Vietnam Grand Prix on track for 2020

Pirelli to Continue with 2019 Tyre Compounds Next Season after Teams Veto...

Williams Racing end 2019 testing with young guns

Russell – “It’s been a pleasure driving the championship-winning W10”

Williams end miserable season at the back of the field in Abu...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More