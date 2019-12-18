Formula 1

Pierre Gasly eyes Red Bull return

by Nicholas Short
written by Nicholas Short
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Recently ousted Red Bull Racing driver Pierre Gasly eyes a return to his former team.

Gasly, who took part in 12 Grands Prix for Red Bull Racing before being dropped down to Scuderia Toro Rosso for the remainder of the year, made his intentions clear.

“I would like to return to Red Bull”, Gasly told Corriere dello Sport.

While Gasly struggled hard for pace during his 12 grand prix for Red Bull, he showed a return to form in his 9 races for Toro Rosso, consistently scoring points and even scoring a shock podium in the Brazilian Grand Prix, finishing second to former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

Gasly however, still rues his short time at the senior Red Bull team.

“Helmut promised me things, especially about changes to the car,” He told me that I was going to stay until Abu Dhabi”, he is quoted as saying to L’Equipe this week.

“Some promises have not been kept. I was disappointed with all that,” when I received the call that told me this news, I was upset because I found this decision unfair”.

“I was also frustrated with those six months with Red Bull. Partly because I was only at 80 per cent of my potential, but also because I had not been given the means to do better.”

Gasly will race for the renamed Toro Rosso squad in 2020 (Scuderia Alpha Tauri), but beyond 2020, his plans are unclear.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Short

I am Nicholas Short, a 19 year old motorsport writer/karting driver from Northern California. I love all forms of motorsport and hope I can share my passion for the sport with its millions of fans worldwide through the tremendous platform that "The Checkered Flag" has given me!

Related articles

Ticktum joins Williams as development driver

Top drivers have no reason to change teams – Red Bull’s Horner

Naoki Yamamoto in contention for Red Bull F1 role in 2020

F1 team principals reveal their top 10 drivers from 2019

Collision with Racing Points cost Gasly sixth in the Drivers’ Championship

Mercedes End Dual Championship Winning Campaign on Top in Abu Dhabi Testing

2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – The Rookie Report

Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “We go into the winter with good confidence”

Alexander Albon: “The race didn’t turn out quite how we wanted”

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More