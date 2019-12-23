Rookie Champion Caio Collet Aiming for Overall Crown in 2020

Caio Collet comfortably took the rookie title in the 2019 Eurocup Formula Renault championship, and he hopes to come back fighting in 2020 to push for the overall championship.

The Brazilian, racing for R-ace GP and part of the Renault Sport Academy, took six overall podium finishes with a best finish of second at Spa-Francorchamps, while he was ten times the rookie winner, including both races at the Circuit Paul Ricard and at the Hungaroring.

He finished the season sixth overall with two-hundred and seven points, more than double of his closest rookie rival Kush Maini, and he scored in all bar one race, which was the very first race of the year at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in April.

“Overall, the season was positive,” said Collet. “We ended up as rookie champion and also set a new record in the championship with 19 points finishes in a row.

“We were consistent during the season, always fighting for podiums but we weren’t able to fight for wins for many of the races, and that was quite disappointing. Apart from that, my first year in the Renault family has been really good.

“We’ve completed a few hard training camps and I also had the opportunity to drive an F1 car for the first time in my hometown, São Paulo. We will keep working and pushing to improve in the areas that we need to and make sure we can fight for the championship next season.”

Collet says him driving around the streets of São Paulo as part of the tribute to Ayrton Senna was the highlight of his season, as it is very rare to be able to drive a Formula 1 car around the streets of his homeland.

“My favourite moment of the season was the Senna tribute in São Paulo,” said the Brazilian. “It’s not every day that you drive a Formula 1 car on the streets of your hometown.

“It was a really special moment and I enjoyed it a lot.”