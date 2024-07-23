Off Road

Wyatt Miller making short course debut at Dirt City

Wyatt Miller will try a slightly different form of dirt racing from what he’s used to this weekend when he makes his short course off-road debut at the Dirt City Off-Road National at Dirt City Motorplex. He will drive the #73 for Ryan Beat Motorsports in the Pro SPEC class.

Miller is a fourth-generation racer from the legendary Earnhardt family, the son of L.W. Miller and Kelley Earnhardt Miller and the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Despite only being twelve years old, he has already established himself as a rising star in dirt track racing as a two-time champion at Millbridge Speedway. He mainly competes in micro sprint cars as well as in Legends cars and outlaw karts.

In December, Miller won the Restricted A-Class feature at the Tulsa Shootout, capping off a year that saw him win twenty times across seven stages. His car is prepared by Chad Boat, a former NASCAR driver and dirt racer, and under the family-run JR Motorsports banner.

R/BM currently fields a Pro 2 truck for owner Ryan Beat, Pro Lite trucks for Carson Brown and Carson Parrish, and a Pro SPEC for Christopher Parrish. The team won the 2022 Pro SPEC title with Gray Leadbetter, while Christopher Parrish—who also competes in the Ligier JS F4 Series—currently sits fourth in Pro SPEC points with three wins.

Dirt City is the fifth round of the 2024 Championship Off-Round season.

