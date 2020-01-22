BRC Academy Trophy to be introduced this year for youngsters to shine

The British Rally Championship will be introducing a new concept to the series with the BRC Academy Trophy for the young competitors in the series.

This new BRC Academy concept will be offering drivers at the age under 25-years-old to have a chance to shine and show their talents together with the Junior BRC in a six-round campaign this season.

The Junior BRC series is a perfect stepping stone into the FIA World Junior Rally Championship and the BRC Academy will sit below and offer the first step on the BRC ladder.

The cars allowed in the series will be R2 cars from any of the manufacturers of Ford, Citroën, Opel and Škoda.

With intense competition throughout the year, the winner will be crowned British Champion and will receive a free entry into the 2021 BRC season. Furthermore, those competing in this class will also have another incentive as the highest placed driver at the end of the season will win a fully subsidised drive on the Wales Rally GB National Rally in a Ford Fiesta R2T provided by EDSL Sport.

“There has always been a fantastic ladder of progression opportunity from M-Sport throughout the decades and they have always been a supporter of talented youngsters in the sport,” Alex Waterman, Team Principal at EDSL Sport said.

“It’s only natural that EDSL Sport continues that ethos and look to assist the next generation of drivers. The BRC Academy Trophy is a great place for those eager to develop their careers, to hone their skills.

“You only have to look at the likes of Gus Greesmith and Elfyn Evans who have both followed M-Sport’s path into the WRC, so we are delighted to be able to offer the Academy winner the chance to sample the latest generation of Ford Fiesta R2T’s on the iconic World Rally Championship qualifier – Wales Rally GB.”

“The British Rally Championship is renowned the world over for its support of progressive Junior drivers and the Junior BRC has produced some exceptional talent over the years,” added Iain Campbell, BRC Manager.

“With the switch to a single make formula for the Junior BRC in 2020, we had been looking at a way of allowing those youngsters with older generation R2 examples the opportunity to be part of the BRC and thanks to EDSL Sport’s superb prize offer, the BRC Academy Trophy package is a natural fit for the series. We look forward to welcoming crews to the opening round in Llandudno in February 2020”.