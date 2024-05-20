2025 Dakar Classic expands eligible vehicles to 2005

Want to race the Dakar Classic in a Nissan Navara or a Bowler Wildcat? Now you can.

During the 2025 Dakar Rally presentation on Saturday, the Amaury Sport Organisation announced the range of vehicles eligible to compete in the Dakar Classic has been expanded to allow those built between 2000 and 2005. In its first four years of existence, the race only permitted cars and trucks built from the inaugural Paris–Dakar Rally in 1979 to 1999.

Forty-six vehicles have been added to the list of eligible vehicles, increasing the total to 408. These include the Bowler and BMW X5, both of which were among the top cars in the 2000s. OSCar, the first electric vehicle to complete the Dakar in 2012, is also permitted.

Bowler, OScar, Jaguar, GINAF, and SMB will be allowed to make their Classic débuts.

The 2025 Dakar Classic and Rally begin on 3 January and run through 17 January. Carlos Santaolalla and his Toyota Land Cruiser are the defending winners.

Eligible vehicles

Newly legal vehicles are listed in italics

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Roméo 33 4×4

Alfa Roméo 33 4×4 Break

ALM-ACMAT

ALM-ACMAT TPK 4×4

ALM-General

Hummer H1

Alpine

Alpine A310

AMC

AMC Eagle 4×4

ARO

ARO 24 Proto

ARO 240

Astra

Astra BM 309 6×6

Audi

Audi 80/85 Quattro

Audi Quattro

Audi Quattro Franco de Paoli

Austin

Austin Metro 6R4

Autoland

Autoland A 220

Bedford

Bedford TM 4×4

Berliet

Berliet GBC 8 6×6 “Gazelle”

BMC

BMC Faith

BMW

BMW 320 E30

BMW 325 IX E30

BMW X5

Bowler

Bowler Wildcat 200

Brimaro

Brimaro Proto

Buggies

Arnoux Buggy

Bat SMG Buggy

Comarth Buggy

Cotel Buggy

Cox Buggy

Fastspeed Lavielle Buggy

Fiat Fastspeed Lavielle

Henrard Buggy

Honda D’Hondt 416 Buggy

Honda Magnaldi Buggy

Joineau Duc Buggy

Kouros VW Buggy

Loto Renault Buggy

Marreau Buggy

Megane Lavergne Buggy

Megatrack Buggy

Montcorgé Buggy

Peugeot Buggy

Proto Bourgoin Buggy

Proto Schlesser Buggy

Punch Buggy

Raceco Buggy

SMG Buggy

Soromap Buggy

Strakit Buggy

Sunhill Buggy

Talbot Buggy

Tarek Henrard Buggy

Thenoux Buggy

Vanclee K Buggy

Vilsange Buggy

VOVK Buggy

Volkswagen Buggy

Volkswagen Buggy Cretier

Volkswagen Buggy Equip Raid

Chevrolet

Chevrolet 3A

Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet McPherson

Citroën

Citroën 2CV

Citroen 2CV BiBip

Citroën AK400

Citroën BX Proto

Citroën C44

Citroën CX

Citroën CX 4×4 Proto

Citroën CX Break

Citroën DS 21/23

Citroën Dyane

Citroën GS

Citroën GSA

Citroën GSA Proto

Citroën GSA X3

Citroën Katar

Citroën Traction

Citroën Visa 1000 Pistes

Citroën Visa Chrono

Citroën ZX Rallye Raid

Cournil

Cournil SCD 26 onwards

Cournil Tropic

DAF

DAF F3300

DAF F3600

DAF 2800 NTT

DAF YA-4440

Daihatsu

Daihatsu F55

Daihatsu F70

Daihatsu F75

Daihatsu Feroza

Daihatsu FJ 55 P

Daihatsu Proto Vermeulen 86

Daihatsu Rocky

Daihatsu Taft

Daimler-Benz

Daimler-Benz S 4041 4×4

Datsun

Datsun 120A F11

Datsun KPL 810

Datsun Patrol

Datsun TR 160

Datsun Violet

De Léotard

De Léotard Renault 5 6×6

De Léotard Mercedes 190 6×6

De Léotard Mercedes G / P4 6×6

Dodge

Dodge 2500

Dodge D50

Dodge Power Wagon

Dodge Ramcharger A100

Dodge W350

Dodge Viper

Fiat

Fiat Campagnola

Fiat Panda 4×4

Ford

Ford 4430

Ford Cargo 4×4

Ford Escort XR3

Ford Explorer V6

Ford F-1000

Ford Protruck

Ford Ranger

Ford Transit

GMC

GMC CCKW

GINAF

GINAF

Hanomag

Hanomag AL 28 Atlas

HINO

HINO 4×4 Ranger

Isuzu

Isuzu Big Horn

Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu MU

Isuzu Trooper

Isuzu SUV 4×4

International Harvester

International Scout

International Scout II

IVECO

IVECO 110 PC

IVECO 190 25 AW

IVECO 190.26 NW 4×4

IVECO 190.26 NW 6×4

IVECO 6602

IVECO 80/90

IVECO Cargo

IVECO D1

IVECO SCAM

Jaguar

Jaguar XJ

Jeep

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Chrysler

Jeep CJ6

Jeep CJ7

Jeep CJ8

Jeep Commanche

Jeep Hotchkiss

Jeep Wagoneer

Jeep Wrangler TJ

Jelcz

Jelcz S442

KAMAZ

KAMAZ 43310

Kia

Kia Jeep

Kia Sorento

Kia Sportage

Lada

Lada 2105

Lada 2105 Proto

Lada Niva

Lada Niva Proto

Lada Proto

Lada Samara

Lada Samara 4×4

Lamborghini

Lamborghini LM002

Lancia

Lancia Delta Integrale

Lancia Delta Raid

Land Rover

Land Rover 109

Land Rover 110

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Freelander

Land Rover Santana

Leyland

Leyland Marathon

Leyland Scammel 6×6

LIAZ

LIAZ 100

LIAZ 111.154

MACMOTER

MACMOTER RR Paris Dakar

Magirus

Magyrus Deutz Jupiter

MAN

MAN 13168

MAN 20280

MAN 20320

MAN 25320

MAN 32281

MAN 38320

MAN 635

MAN 8×8

MAN F90

MAN Mecanica F99

Mazda

Mazda 323 Proto

Mazda B2600

Mercedes

Mercedes 1104

Mercedes 1932 AK

Mercedes 1936 AK

Mercedes 230G

Mercedes 240G

Mercedes 2635

Mercedes 280G

Mercedes 300

Mercedes 300G

Mercedes 404 4×4

Mercedes 500 SLC

Mercedes 560 SEC

Mercedes 600/800 TE

Mercedes LP913

Mercedes ML

Mercedes Unimog

Unimog 435.115

Unimog U1300 L

Unimog U170

Unimog U300 U400

Unimog XX

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Challenger

Mitsubishi Delica (L300)

Mitsubishi Fuso FR415

Mitsubishi L043

Mitsubishi L200

Mitsubishi L200 Strakar

Mitsubishi Space Runner

Mitsubishi Pajero

Mitsubishi Pajero Evo

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi PX 33

Nissan

Nissan King Cab

Nissan KJY 720

Nissan Navara

Nissan Navara Pick Up

Nissan Paladin 250

Nissan Pathfinder

Nissan Patrol GR

Nissan Patrol GR Y60

Nissan Sedan

Nissan Terrano

Nissan Terrano II

Nissan TR160 FTQ

Nissan X-Trail

Opel

Opel Ascona

Opel Blazer Frontera

Opel Corsa

Opel Frontera

Opel Kadett Rallye 4×4

Opel Manta

Opel Manta 400

Opel Monza

Panhard

Panhard 24 CT

Pegaso

Pegaso 2234

Pegaso 3046

Pegaso 7222

Pegaso Troner

Perlini

Perlini 105F

Peugeot

Peugeot 205 GTi

Peugeot 205 Proto

Peugeot 205 T16

Peugeot 205 Grand Raid

Peugeot 404

Peugeot 404 Plateau

Peugeot 405 T16

Peugeot 504

Peugeot 504 Break

Peugeot 504 Coupé

Peugeot Dangel

Peugeot 504 Dangel

Peugeot 505

Peugeot 505 Dangel

Peugeot 605 Proto

Peugeot P4

Peugeot P4 404 Jacquot

Poncin

Poncin GP65

Porsche

Porsche 911

Porsche 924

Porsche 953

Porsche 959

Porsche 964

Portaro

Portaro 260

Portaro 320

Prototypes

Alain Kalvas Mercedes 280GE

BCBG

Bertin 605

Buchegger

Choco

CMC

Deladriere Range Rover

Deladriere Rover 3500

Isuzu VehiCROSS Proto

Jules II Proto 6×4

Kia Sportage Proto

Mercedes 280GE Garage Koro

Mitsubishi 2CV

Mitsubishi ZX

Mitsubishi/Ferrari F40 Franco de Paoli

Nissan Prieto

OSCar

Perlini Proto F3

Protruck

Range Rover Turbo

Renault Espace

Renault Xcom

Renault ZR TOT Curses

SsangYong Proto

Terrano Prieto

Toyota Celica Proto

Toyota Godasse Garage Koro Proto

Toyota Team Holland Proto

Trossat ATS

UMM Proto

Rayton-Fissore

Rayton-Fissore Magnum 4×4

Range Rover

Range Rover V8

Renault

Renault 4

Renault 4L JP4

Renault 5

Renault 12

Renault 12 Break

Renault 18

Renault 18 Sinpar

Renault 20

Renault 21 Nevada

Renault 30

Renault 75130 4×4

Renault B90 4×4

Renault C 300

Renault Fuego 4×4

Renault KZ

Renault Kangoo Proto

Renault Kerax

Renault Mégane

Renault Prairie

Renault R2087

Renault Rodeo

Renault TRM 4000

Renault TRM 6000

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Corniche

Rover

Rover SD1

Rover Discovery

Santana

Santana Cazorla

Saviem

Saviem SM8

Saviem SP5 V6

Saviem TP3

Sbarro

Sbarro Windhound

Scania

Scania PR441

SEAT

SEAT Dakar TDi

SEAT Toledo Marathon

SMB

SMB Mega

Sonacome

Sonacome M210

SsangYong

SsangYong Korando

SsangYong Musso

Star

Star 266

Steyr-Puch

Steyr-Puch 280GE

Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 4×4

Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 6×6

Subaru

Subaru 1800 Break 4WD

Subaru Leone 1800

Subaru Match Bach

Subaru Swingback

Suzuki

Suzuki Escudo

Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki LJ80

Suzuki Samurai

Suzuki Vitara

Talbor

Talbot Rancho

Talbot Sunbeam

Tatra

Tatra T 815 VE

Toyota

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota Carina

Toyota Corolla AE86

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux Koro

Toyota Hilux LN65

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ42

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ43

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ45

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ46

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ71

Toyota Land Cruiser BJ73

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ61

Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ100

Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80

Toyota Land Cruiser HJ45

Toyota Land Cruiser HJ47

Toyota Land Cruiser HJ60

Toyota Land Cruiser HJ71

Toyota Land Cruiser HJ75

Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ73

Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ73

Toyota Land Cruiser LJ73

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Starlet

Toyota Tercel

Troller

Troller

UMM

UMM Alter

UNIC

Unic 190

Unic 75 PC 4×4

Unic IVECO 80-14 HW

Unic Marmon

Volkswagen

Volkswagen 1300

Volkswagen 181

Volkswagen Coccinelle

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Iltis

Volkswagen LT40

Volkswagen Race Touareg

Volkswagen Synchro

Volkswagen Taro

Volkswagen Tarek

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen Transporter

Volvo