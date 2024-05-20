2025 Dakar Classic expands eligible vehicles to 2005

Want to race the Dakar Classic in a Nissan Navara or a Bowler Wildcat? Now you can.
During the 2025 Dakar Rally presentation on Saturday, the Amaury Sport Organisation announced the range of vehicles eligible to compete in the Dakar Classic has been expanded to allow those built between 2000 and 2005. In its first four years of existence, the race only permitted cars and trucks built from the inaugural Paris–Dakar Rally in 1979 to 1999.
Forty-six vehicles have been added to the list of eligible vehicles, increasing the total to 408. These include the Bowler and BMW X5, both of which were among the top cars in the 2000s. OSCar, the first electric vehicle to complete the Dakar in 2012, is also permitted.
Bowler, OScar, Jaguar, GINAF, and SMB will be allowed to make their Classic débuts.
The 2025 Dakar Classic and Rally begin on 3 January and run through 17 January. Carlos Santaolalla and his Toyota Land Cruiser are the defending winners.
Eligible vehicles
Newly legal vehicles are listed in italics
Alfa Romeo
- Alfa Roméo 33 4×4
- Alfa Roméo 33 4×4 Break
ALM-ACMAT
- ALM-ACMAT TPK 4×4
ALM-General
- Hummer H1
Alpine
- Alpine A310
AMC
- AMC Eagle 4×4
ARO
- ARO 24 Proto
- ARO 240
Astra
- Astra BM 309 6×6
Audi
- Audi 80/85 Quattro
- Audi Quattro
- Audi Quattro Franco de Paoli
Austin
- Austin Metro 6R4
Autoland
- Autoland A 220
Bedford
- Bedford TM 4×4
Berliet
- Berliet GBC 8 6×6 “Gazelle”
BMC
- BMC Faith
BMW
- BMW 320 E30
- BMW 325 IX E30
- BMW X5
Bowler
- Bowler Wildcat 200
Brimaro
- Brimaro Proto
Buggies
- Arnoux Buggy
- Bat SMG Buggy
- Comarth Buggy
- Cotel Buggy
- Cox Buggy
- Fastspeed Lavielle Buggy
- Fiat Fastspeed Lavielle
- Henrard Buggy
- Honda D’Hondt 416 Buggy
- Honda Magnaldi Buggy
- Joineau Duc Buggy
- Kouros VW Buggy
- Loto Renault Buggy
- Marreau Buggy
- Megane Lavergne Buggy
- Megatrack Buggy
- Montcorgé Buggy
- Peugeot Buggy
- Proto Bourgoin Buggy
- Proto Schlesser Buggy
- Punch Buggy
- Raceco Buggy
- SMG Buggy
- Soromap Buggy
- Strakit Buggy
- Sunhill Buggy
- Talbot Buggy
- Tarek Henrard Buggy
- Thenoux Buggy
- Vanclee K Buggy
- Vilsange Buggy
- VOVK Buggy
- Volkswagen Buggy
- Volkswagen Buggy Cretier
- Volkswagen Buggy Equip Raid
Chevrolet
- Chevrolet 3A
- Chevrolet Blazer
- Chevrolet McPherson
Citroën
- Citroën 2CV
- Citroen 2CV BiBip
- Citroën AK400
- Citroën BX Proto
- Citroën C44
- Citroën CX
- Citroën CX 4×4 Proto
- Citroën CX Break
- Citroën DS 21/23
- Citroën Dyane
- Citroën GS
- Citroën GSA
- Citroën GSA Proto
- Citroën GSA X3
- Citroën Katar
- Citroën Traction
- Citroën Visa 1000 Pistes
- Citroën Visa Chrono
- Citroën ZX Rallye Raid
Cournil
- Cournil SCD 26 onwards
- Cournil Tropic
DAF
- DAF F3300
- DAF F3600
- DAF 2800 NTT
- DAF YA-4440
Daihatsu
- Daihatsu F55
- Daihatsu F70
- Daihatsu F75
- Daihatsu Feroza
- Daihatsu FJ 55 P
- Daihatsu Proto Vermeulen 86
- Daihatsu Rocky
- Daihatsu Taft
Daimler-Benz
- Daimler-Benz S 4041 4×4
Datsun
- Datsun 120A F11
- Datsun KPL 810
- Datsun Patrol
- Datsun TR 160
- Datsun Violet
De Léotard
- De Léotard Renault 5 6×6
- De Léotard Mercedes 190 6×6
- De Léotard Mercedes G / P4 6×6
Dodge
- Dodge 2500
- Dodge D50
- Dodge Power Wagon
- Dodge Ramcharger A100
- Dodge W350
- Dodge Viper
Fiat
- Fiat Campagnola
- Fiat Panda 4×4
Ford
- Ford 4430
- Ford Cargo 4×4
- Ford Escort XR3
- Ford Explorer V6
- Ford F-1000
- Ford Protruck
- Ford Ranger
- Ford Transit
GMC
- GMC CCKW
GINAF
- GINAF
Hanomag
- Hanomag AL 28 Atlas
HINO
- HINO 4×4 Ranger
Isuzu
- Isuzu Big Horn
- Isuzu D-Max
- Isuzu MU
- Isuzu Trooper
- Isuzu SUV 4×4
International Harvester
- International Scout
- International Scout II
IVECO
- IVECO 110 PC
- IVECO 190 25 AW
- IVECO 190.26 NW 4×4
- IVECO 190.26 NW 6×4
- IVECO 6602
- IVECO 80/90
- IVECO Cargo
- IVECO D1
- IVECO SCAM
Jaguar
- Jaguar XJ
Jeep
- Jeep Cherokee
- Jeep Chrysler
- Jeep CJ6
- Jeep CJ7
- Jeep CJ8
- Jeep Commanche
- Jeep Hotchkiss
- Jeep Wagoneer
- Jeep Wrangler TJ
Jelcz
- Jelcz S442
KAMAZ
- KAMAZ 43310
Kia
- Kia Jeep
- Kia Sorento
- Kia Sportage
Lada
- Lada 2105
- Lada 2105 Proto
- Lada Niva
- Lada Niva Proto
- Lada Proto
- Lada Samara
- Lada Samara 4×4
Lamborghini
- Lamborghini LM002
Lancia
- Lancia Delta Integrale
- Lancia Delta Raid
Land Rover
- Land Rover 109
- Land Rover 110
- Land Rover Discovery
- Land Rover Freelander
- Land Rover Santana
Leyland
- Leyland Marathon
- Leyland Scammel 6×6
LIAZ
- LIAZ 100
- LIAZ 111.154
MACMOTER
- MACMOTER RR Paris Dakar
Magirus
- Magyrus Deutz Jupiter
MAN
- MAN 13168
- MAN 20280
- MAN 20320
- MAN 25320
- MAN 32281
- MAN 38320
- MAN 635
- MAN 8×8
- MAN F90
- MAN Mecanica F99
Mazda
- Mazda 323 Proto
- Mazda B2600
Mercedes
- Mercedes 1104
- Mercedes 1932 AK
- Mercedes 1936 AK
- Mercedes 230G
- Mercedes 240G
- Mercedes 2635
- Mercedes 280G
- Mercedes 300
- Mercedes 300G
- Mercedes 404 4×4
- Mercedes 500 SLC
- Mercedes 560 SEC
- Mercedes 600/800 TE
- Mercedes LP913
- Mercedes ML
Mercedes Unimog
- Unimog 435.115
- Unimog U1300 L
- Unimog U170
- Unimog U300 U400
- Unimog XX
Mitsubishi
- Mitsubishi Challenger
- Mitsubishi Delica (L300)
- Mitsubishi Fuso FR415
- Mitsubishi L043
- Mitsubishi L200
- Mitsubishi L200 Strakar
- Mitsubishi Space Runner
- Mitsubishi Pajero
- Mitsubishi Pajero Evo
- Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
- Mitsubishi PX 33
Nissan
- Nissan King Cab
- Nissan KJY 720
- Nissan Navara
- Nissan Navara Pick Up
- Nissan Paladin 250
- Nissan Pathfinder
- Nissan Patrol GR
- Nissan Patrol GR Y60
- Nissan Sedan
- Nissan Terrano
- Nissan Terrano II
- Nissan TR160 FTQ
- Nissan X-Trail
Opel
- Opel Ascona
- Opel Blazer Frontera
- Opel Corsa
- Opel Frontera
- Opel Kadett Rallye 4×4
- Opel Manta
- Opel Manta 400
- Opel Monza
Panhard
- Panhard 24 CT
Pegaso
- Pegaso 2234
- Pegaso 3046
- Pegaso 7222
- Pegaso Troner
Perlini
- Perlini 105F
Peugeot
- Peugeot 205 GTi
- Peugeot 205 Proto
- Peugeot 205 T16
- Peugeot 205 Grand Raid
- Peugeot 404
- Peugeot 404 Plateau
- Peugeot 405 T16
- Peugeot 504
- Peugeot 504 Break
- Peugeot 504 Coupé
Peugeot Dangel
- Peugeot 504 Dangel
- Peugeot 505
- Peugeot 505 Dangel
- Peugeot 605 Proto
- Peugeot P4
- Peugeot P4 404 Jacquot
Poncin
- Poncin GP65
Porsche
- Porsche 911
- Porsche 924
- Porsche 953
- Porsche 959
- Porsche 964
Portaro
- Portaro 260
- Portaro 320
Prototypes
- Alain Kalvas Mercedes 280GE
- BCBG
- Bertin 605
- Buchegger
- Choco
- CMC
- Deladriere Range Rover
- Deladriere Rover 3500
- Isuzu VehiCROSS Proto
- Jules II Proto 6×4
- Kia Sportage Proto
- Mercedes 280GE Garage Koro
- Mitsubishi 2CV
- Mitsubishi ZX
- Mitsubishi/Ferrari F40 Franco de Paoli
- Nissan Prieto
- OSCar
- Perlini Proto F3
- Protruck
- Range Rover Turbo
- Renault Espace
- Renault Xcom
- Renault ZR TOT Curses
- SsangYong Proto
- Terrano Prieto
- Toyota Celica Proto
- Toyota Godasse Garage Koro Proto
- Toyota Team Holland Proto
- Trossat ATS
- UMM Proto
Rayton-Fissore
- Rayton-Fissore Magnum 4×4
Range Rover
- Range Rover V8
Renault
- Renault 4
- Renault 4L JP4
- Renault 5
- Renault 12
- Renault 12 Break
- Renault 18
- Renault 18 Sinpar
- Renault 20
- Renault 21 Nevada
- Renault 30
- Renault 75130 4×4
- Renault B90 4×4
- Renault C 300
- Renault Fuego 4×4
- Renault KZ
- Renault Kangoo Proto
- Renault Kerax
- Renault Mégane
- Renault Prairie
- Renault R2087
- Renault Rodeo
- Renault TRM 4000
- Renault TRM 6000
Rolls-Royce
- Rolls-Royce Corniche
Rover
- Rover SD1
- Rover Discovery
Santana
- Santana Cazorla
Saviem
- Saviem SM8
- Saviem SP5 V6
- Saviem TP3
Sbarro
- Sbarro Windhound
Scania
- Scania PR441
SEAT
- SEAT Dakar TDi
- SEAT Toledo Marathon
SMB
- SMB Mega
Sonacome
- Sonacome M210
SsangYong
- SsangYong Korando
- SsangYong Musso
Star
- Star 266
Steyr-Puch
- Steyr-Puch 280GE
- Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 4×4
- Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer 6×6
Subaru
- Subaru 1800 Break 4WD
- Subaru Leone 1800
- Subaru Match Bach
- Subaru Swingback
Suzuki
- Suzuki Escudo
- Suzuki Jimny
- Suzuki LJ80
- Suzuki Samurai
- Suzuki Vitara
Talbor
- Talbot Rancho
- Talbot Sunbeam
Tatra
- Tatra T 815 VE
Toyota
- Toyota 4Runner
- Toyota Carina
- Toyota Corolla AE86
- Toyota Hilux
- Toyota Hilux Koro
- Toyota Hilux LN65
- Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40
- Toyota Land Cruiser BJ42
- Toyota Land Cruiser BJ43
- Toyota Land Cruiser BJ45
- Toyota Land Cruiser BJ46
- Toyota Land Cruiser BJ71
- Toyota Land Cruiser BJ73
- Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
- Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43
- Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45
- Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60
- Toyota Land Cruiser FJ61
- Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ100
- Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
- Toyota Land Cruiser HJ45
- Toyota Land Cruiser HJ47
- Toyota Land Cruiser HJ60
- Toyota Land Cruiser HJ71
- Toyota Land Cruiser HJ75
- Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ73
- Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ73
- Toyota Land Cruiser LJ73
- Toyota RAV4
- Toyota Starlet
- Toyota Tercel
Troller
- Troller
UMM
- UMM Alter
UNIC
- Unic 190
- Unic 75 PC 4×4
- Unic IVECO 80-14 HW
- Unic Marmon
Volkswagen
- Volkswagen 1300
- Volkswagen 181
- Volkswagen Coccinelle
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Volkswagen Iltis
- Volkswagen LT40
- Volkswagen Race Touareg
- Volkswagen Synchro
- Volkswagen Taro
- Volkswagen Tarek
- Volkswagen Touareg
- Volkswagen Transporter
Volvo
- Volvo 343 GLS
- Volvo C303
- Volvo N10
- Volvo V90 Inventor