ExxonMobil and Red Bull Racing renew multi-year Partnership

ExxonMobil announced that it has agreed to a multi-year extension of its collaboration with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, which will see ExxonMobil continue as the team’s official fuel, lubricant and technology partner.

Under the renewed agreement, ExxonMobil will also provide engineering support to develop next-generation lubricants to improve race car engine and gearbox performance.

The partnership started in 2017 and has seen ten victories for Red Bull and performances that has seen them become the benchmark on occasions across the season. ExxonMobil has continuously improved its Esso Synergy racing fuels and Mobil 1 lubricants in close collaboration with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s engine original equipment manufacturers.

ExxonMobil Senior Vice President of Lubricants, Nigel Searle is looking forward to the start of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship following the renewed contract: “As one of the biggest, most recognisable names in global motorsport, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing has proven to be the ideal partner for Mobil 1 and Esso Synergy.

“While on the track we have been able to deliver performance enhancing technology to the team, at the same time we have worked closely with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing off the track to provide technology that is also road-relevant to the modern-day consumer.

“Today’s announcement enables us to continue to partner with a dynamic team and platform to showcase our advanced, high-performance lubricant and fuels technologies.“

In line with the initial agreement, the Mobil 1 and Esso brands will continue to be prominently displayed on Aston Martin Red Bull Racing race cars, driver overalls and helmets, as well as the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Factory in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England, and during trackside events.

The renewal of the ExxonMobil and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing partnership extends Mobil and Esso’s 70-year involvement in Grand Prix racing.

Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Horner, is eager for more gains as the team look to mount a title challenge this year: “Over the past three seasons the work conducted by ExxonMobil, in close collaboration with our engineers and the Team’s engine suppliers, has produced very positive results.

“Each new development of fuel and lubricants has added performance that have undoubtedly helped us charge towards our on-track goals and we look forward to seeing further gains through the extension of this partnership.”