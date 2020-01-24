Formula 1 tweaks Miami Grand Prix circuit layout

Formula 1 announced tweaks to the Miami Grand Prix circuit layout ahead of the proposed new 2021 race to be added to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Formula 1 management is working closely with local authorities to address concerns of the local citizens to make this new Grand Prix a reality.

The proposed track is built around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins who are a storied National Football League (NFL) team. The proposed tweak to the circuit bypasses Northwest 199th Street as local residents were concerned about the traffic disruptions that would result from shutting down this street during the race weekend.

The Formula 1 authorities have also agreed to hold the Friday practice sessions after 3 pm so as not to disrupt the functioning of local schools. Earlier the proposed track in the Miami downtown area was scrapped due to the stiff objections raised by local authorities and citizens.

The Miami Grand Prix circuit is based around the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for Super Bowl 2020 and the famous Orange Bowl games of American College Football. Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and the Hard Rock stadium, is working actively with the local authorities and the Formula 1 management to make this race happen in 2021.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will showcase Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens to the World. See new track below – world-class racing w/o using 199th St, and no racing during school hours. We hope the County Commission will support our effort to deliver this huge global event to you! pic.twitter.com/VqF5AnPMJT — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) January 21, 2020

The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has taken root since its debut on the Formula 1 calendar in 2012. The American group Liberty Media which owns F1 has endeavoured to add more American races to the calendar.

They have called Miami in Florida state as an important “destination city” with its rich sports culture. The city would be a perfect venue for a new Grand Prix race. Miami is home to many leading American sport franchises like the Miami Dolphins (NFL), the Miami Heat (NBA), the Miami Marlins (Major League Baseball), and the Florida Panthers (NHL).

Previous attempts to hold Formula 1 races at famous downtown street circuits in New York and New Jersey have come a cropper because of objections from local citizens and authorities based on the disruptions that such a race would cause.

This proposed Miami Grand Prix in 2021 will further add to the twenty-two races scheduled for the 2020 season. Two new races in Vietnam and Netherlands have been added to the calendar for next season.

Formula 1 will hope it can overcome the many hurdles it still faces and make the Miami Grand Prix a reality in 2021.